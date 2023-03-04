Proctors Theatre moving forward with microgrid

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Coming soon to Proctors Theatre: an energy efficient microgrid that will power a portion of downtown Schenectady.

After years of development, Proctors is moving forward with plans to create a microgrid that will power the theater and the nearby Center City, removing both State Street buildings from the traditional electric grid and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. A microgrid is a self-sufficient system that produces electricity for a defined area.

Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, said the $7.8 million state-funded project is expected to begin this summer with the installation of a natural-gas-powered reciprocating engine generator that will power the microgrid and be housed in the rear of the theater building will begin this summer, with the system expected to be operational around this time next year.

“It’s been a long, long haul for us,” he said.

Plans for the microgrid date back a decade and are an extension of the theater’s Marquee Power: a thermal system installed in 2005 that provides heating and cooling to more than 25 businesses in the downtown area, including the Hampton Inn hotel, Parker Inn and those at Center City. The system covers approximately 1 million square feet and slashes carbon emissions by 500 metric tons annually.

The theater in 2016 commissioned a study examining the feasibility of establishing a microgrid as a way of further reducing emissions and benefiting nearby businesses, which Morris said was the driving force behind the idea.

“We’re not trying to become a utility,” he said. “We want to support our neighborhood.”

The study was submitted to the state in an attempt to secure funding for the project, but the application was rejected and the project appeared stalled.

But six months later, the governor’s Office for Storm Recovery, which has since be renamed to the Office of Resilient Homes and Communities, reached out about funding the project as a way of ensuring the city would have a reliable emergency shelter separate from the traditional electric grid in the wake of major storm events that have in the past wreaked havoc on portions of the city located on a flood plain.

Hurricanes Irene and Lee brought severe flooding to the Stockade area and knocked out electricity in some portions of the city for more than a week.

The state finalized plans to fully fund the project last year.

“This project is part of the next generation of microgrids that are designed to both repair energy systems damaged from recent storms, while also strengthening New York’s resiliency,” Katie Brenan, executive director for the Office of Resilient Homes and Communities, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to help harden a local grid with a resilient power supply for the Proctors Theater and surrounding community.”

Morris said the theater is still working to hash out agreements with the tenants at Center City, which include SUNY Schenectady, the YMCA, CVS Pharmacy and several other businesses, but expects the process to wrap up in the coming months. He said the agreements will be similar to those in place as part of the Marquee Power system, with costs going towards maintaining the system’s operation.

Once the system is operational the theater and Center City businesses will operate independently from the electric grid resulting in just a fraction of greenhouse gas emission.

The system is expected to run at 90% efficiency, which is nearly double the efficiency of the normal grid, Morris said.

Energy produced will also be captured and be used to power the theater’s Marquee Power system and produce hot and cold water for nearby businesses. A series of generators the theater installed to operate the thermal system will remain in place, but only be used when there is a need to produce additional energy and as a backup in case the new system fails.

Both buildings will rely on National Grid as a backup for electricity should the system fail, something Morris said he doesn’t believe will be an issue. The current thermal system has experienced just 20 hours of downtime since being installed more than 15 years ago, he said.

Excess energy produced by the engine generator will be sold off, though it’s unclear how much, if any, additional energy will be produced. A bulk of the energy created will power Center City during the day. As the building is winding down, Proctors is typically preparing for a night of performances.

“That allowed us to overlay electric demand in a way that was most efficient, so we can pick up an amount of electricity that made the most sense,” Morris said.

