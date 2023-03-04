Saratoga Springs Task Force on Homelessness meets for first time

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Task Force on Homelessness is planning to solicit input at its next meeting from officials who oversee low barrier homeless shelters in the Capital Region, in order to better understand how they operate.

The task force, which was created in order to determine whether the city needs a low barrier shelter, where to put one and who will operate it, met Thursday evening for the first time.

The task force’s meeting came one day after the Saratoga County Citizens Committee for Mental Health and the Saratoga County Alliance to End Homelessness held a community forum — “Changing the Lens on Homelessness” — to discuss how various organizations like Shelters of Saratoga and Unlimited Potential of Northern Rivers are aiding in addressing homelessness in the community.

During that forum, members of the community were able to make comments to the board or ask questions. The forum did not address the conversations surrounding putting a shelter in the city, which has been a hot topic since Shelters of Saratoga backed out of plans in early February to house a Code Blue shelter at 5 Williams St., which would also become a low barrier shelter and navigation center and parents of Saratoga Central Catholic School raised concerns about the shelter’s location.

At the forum, task force member Andrea Love Smith recited a poem title “One Pair of Shoes,” relaying her perspective on what it felt like being homeless.

Smith was homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic after losing her job. Smith also shared her insights at the task force meeting.

“Time is of the essence,” she said. “Spring is coming. Code Blue will be closing and we are going to have people who need services sooner rather than later.”

City resident Andrew Beatty, who attended the task force meeting, said he’s been to similar ones in the area before that hadn’t been successful in getting a shelter in place. However, he was happy to see this task force included members like Smith in the conversation.

“I think she has much more of the perspective we need than just about anybody else,” he said. “Obviously there are a lot of really great people here but it jumped out to me that she’s definitely got a unique knowledge.”

During the public comment period of the meeting Beatty suggested the task force add another assignment to its list of things to do: educating the public.

The notion to educate the public more on the topic followed discussions by the task force on what a low barrier shelter is and whether its needed in the community.

“In my perspective a low barrier shelter is a shelter that does not have requirements for participation in any kind of programming in order to access the service,” said Lindsey Connors, the associate director of RISE Housing and Support Services. “You’re not required to be sober. You’re not required to be working. You’re not required to do anything except to be safe around other people.”

Hannah Hurley said it’s not a requirement for anyone to go to bed sober.

“I’m sure that no one in this room can sit here and say they go to bed sober every single night,” she said. “It is not a requirement that we should have for the homeless people out there either.”

But it’s also not a free-for-all, said Sherie Grinter, the founder of Saratoga Stronger.

“They’re not shooting up in the middle of the room and stabbing each other,” she said. “You’d be surprised at how nice the majority of our homeless population is. They’ll take the shirt of their back to help each other.”

Grinter said her ideal layout of a low barrier shelter would be studio apartment because it enables a person to feel secure and if they can actually go to sleep and not watch for people who might steal from them or try to attack them.

The shelter also doesn’t negate court orders restricting people from being near schools, Connors said. She said each shelter operator has its own procedures on determining whether someone has a court order but that the sex offender registry is accessible.

Wellspring Executive Director Maggie Fronk said a low barrier shelter follows the idea of the housing first model and if you can get people housed and they begin to feel stable, they will open themselves up to receiving services.

While some members of the task force expressed great need for the low barrier shelter, member Stephen Thurston asked whether it was the only option, as it will be a hard sell to the community.

Other members could not come up with ideas during the meeting.

The group will meet every other Thursday. The next meeting is 6 p.m. on March 16 in Music Hall.

The group is expected to have a report in June.

