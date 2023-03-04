Siena men’s basketball heads to MAAC tournament on five-game skid after OT loss to Saint Peter’s

Article Audio:

Siena still ended up with a bye into the quarterfinals of the MAAC men’s basketball tournament — and that’s about where the positives ended for the Saints on Saturday.

Seeking to pull out of their late-season funk, the Saints instead let Saint Peter’s erase a seven-point deficit late in regulation to force overtime, where the Peacocks took the lead on a pair of Isaiah Dasher free throws with 21.5 seconds to go before Siena came up empty on the offensive end on its final possession of a 73-72 loss at Run Baby Run Arena in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Siena led 67-64 with 13 seconds left in regulation and forced a missed 3-pointer from Kyle Cardaci, but Latrell Reid secured one of Saint Peter’s 19 offensive rebounds and got the ball to Jaylen Murray, whose 3 with 0.2 seconds left forced overtime.

“We felt this was a ‘hard-hat’ game,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said in a video posted to the program’s social media. It wasn’t going to be about X’s and O’s, it wasn’t going to be about making or missing shots. It was going to be about toughness plays and rebounding. Obviously, we didn’t get the job done. They had 19 offensive rebounds.”

Siena (11-9 MAAC, 17-14 overall) heads into the MAAC tournament on a season-worst losing streak of five games, and has lost its last six games decided either in overtime or with a single-possession-margin.

“You’re not going on the road in the MAAC [and win] giving up 19 offensive rebounds,” Maciariello said. “You’ve got to be able to close out games.”

Fortunately for the Saints, the possibility of dropping to the No. 6 seed in the MAAC and avoiding a first-round bye never materialized. Saturday’s results around the MAAC left Siena as the No. 4 seed for the upcoming conference tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Siena will next play fifth-seeded Niagara on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. at Jim Whelan Memorial Boardwalk Hall. The two teams split their regular-season meetings, with each winning on the other’s home court — Siena won 70-64 on Jan. 13 at Niagara, and the Purple Eagles won the rematch 56-54 on Feb. 5 at MVP Arena.

Saturday, Javian McCollum scored a game-high 22 points for Siena as the Saints pushed back to take the lead after trailing by as many as 11 points. Siena’s defense struggled mightily in the opening 20 minutes, allowing Saint Peter’s (7-13, 12-17) to shoot 61.5% from the field.

Down 40-36 at the half, Siena started the second half on an 8-0 run and didn’t trail for the remainder of regulation. But, up 67-60 after a McCollum 3-pointer with 2:42 left in regulation, Siena went scoreless for the rest of the half.

Meanwhile, Saint Peter’s cut the deficit to 67-64, and after Murray missed a 3-pointer and Jayden Saddler corralled the offensive rebound, the Peacocks called a timeout to set up the game-tying sequence.

“I thought there was too much time to foul right away, and then have to deal with their pressure, so we wanted to make them take a tough-contested 2,” Maciariello said. “It ended up being a contested 3. On the scramble, we wanted to try to foul. Obviously, we didn’t do that.”

“If we secure one or two rebounds,” he added, “we win the game.”

Siena didn’t make a field goal in overtime, with all five of its points coming at the free throw line. Two free throws by Jackson Stormo gave Siena a 72-71 lead, but Saint Peter’s got two offensive rebounds on its ensuing possession, leading to a foul on Dasher, who sank the go-ahead free throws.

Michael Eley’s 3-point attempt in the final second was off the mark, dooming Siena to another close loss.

Jared Billups finished with 13 points, Stormo scored 12 and Eley had 11 for the Saints. Saddler scored 14 points and Murray scored 12 for Saint Peter’s.

