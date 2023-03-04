Siena women’s basketball wins last game before MAAC Tournament

Article Audio:

BUFFALO – Siena outscored Canisius by comfortable margins in the second and fourth quarters to earn a 76-58 win Saturday in the final game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season.

The teams were tied at 18 after the first quarter, but the Saints (12-8 MAAC, 18-12) went on a 19-0 run in the second, from trailing 23-22 to leading 41-23. Canisius (6-14, 9-20) closed the gap slightly in the third quarter, but Siena outscored it 21-12 in the fourth to seal the win and clinch the fourth seed in the upcoming MAAC Tournament.

Athina Lexa and Sisi Eleko led Canisius with 13 points apiece.

Teresa Seppala, coming off the bench, led the Saints with a game-high 22 points. Ahniysha Jackson added 15 points. Anajah Brown contributed 14 points and eight rebounds. Elisa Mevius had an all-around solid game with six points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

In the MAAC Tournament, Siena will play fifth-seeded Fairfield, which it beat twice during the regular season, in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

