Skidmore women’s basketball season ends in second round of NCAA Division III tournament

MEDFORD, Mass. — Maggie Russell scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Tufts ended the Skidmore women’s basketball season Saturday with a 59-50 victory in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament at Tufts University.

Tufts had a 40-27 lead at halftime. Skidmore (23-6) closed the gap to 48-39 after three quarters.

“I am incredibly proud of my team,” Skidmore head coach Jessica Turner said in a press release. “They fought until the very end through 40 minutes of adversity, and I am so proud of them. We did it all season. Unfortunately, today we came up a little short. That’s a very, very good Tufts team, and I am proud of the way we competed today.”

Amelia Medolla led Skidmore with 11 points. Kate McCarney added 10.

Skidmore 14 13 12 11 — 50

Tufts 22 18 8 11 — 59

Skidmore scoring: Medolla 4-0-11, McCarney 4-1-10, Davidson 3-2-9, Blanck 3-3-9, Meyer 0-3-3, Levitz 1-0-3, Chambers 1-0-3, Plage 1-0-2. Tufts scoring: Russell 7-9-23, Gonzalez 5-1-14, O’Brien 2-0-6, Zelony 1-3-6, Kelly 1-0-3, O’Boyle 1-1-3, Folliard 1-0-2, Sousa 1-0-2. Team totals: Skidmore 17-9-50, Tufts 19-14-59.

