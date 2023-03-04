UAlbany women’s basketball embraces underdog mindset heading into semifinal vs. Maine

Article Audio:

TROY — Even with her team as defending champions, UAlbany women’s basketball head coach Colleen Mullen has the Great Danes approaching the America East playoffs with an underdog mentality.

“It’s my personality to have that,” Mullen said Thursday following practice at Hudson Valley Community College.

That UAlbany, despite tying for the league’s best record during regular-season conference play, is the No. 2 seed for the tournament adds to the chip on the team’s collective shoulder, and it’s something Mullen hopes will be beneficial heading into Sunday, when the Great Danes host No. 3 seed Maine — the team UAlbany unseated in last year’s conference championship game — in a 3 p.m. semifinal contest at McDonough Sports Complex.

“You still have the ‘X’ on your back, because you’re the second seed going against the third seed, but we’re not the top dog right now,” Mullen said. “We get to have that chippiness about us, that we know we can be scrappy, we can be blue-collar, we can have that underdog mentality and really be more in the hunt, rather than protecting something.”

A year ago, UAlbany (21-10 overall) snapped a streak of 11 consecutive losses to the Black Bears when they headed to Orono, Maine and came away with a 56-47 win that got the Great Danes back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017.

Morgan Haney took center stage for UAlbany that day, going 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scoring a career-high 20 points.

“There’s still motivation, and now the roles are kind of reversed,” said Haney, now a redshirt junior. “We have the target on our back, Maine’s coming in as the underdog. We just have to carry over that underdog mentality.”

The two meetings between UAlbany and Maine this season have been desperately close, both decided by one possession.

Maine won 50-49 on its home floor on Jan. 28, while UAlbany pulled out a 53-50 win in Troy on Feb. 18.

“We learned that we have to be relaxed and we have to stay together,” said UAlbany junior Kayla Cooper, who scored a team-high 13 points in Wednesday’s quarterfinal win over UMass Lowell. “Even the first game that didn’t go our way, once we realized we had to play together, we got pretty close.”

In both regular-season meetings between the two programs, Maine was without Anne Simon — last season’s America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year — who missed a month due to injury.

Simon returned Feb. 22 — four games after the second matchup between Maine and UAlbany — and has averaged 20.3 points in three games since rejoining the lineup.

“We’ve just got to prepare to play her,” Haney said. “But, obviously, Maine has a lot of other great assets.”

Among those “great assets,” Maine (16-13 overall) also boasts this year’s America East Player of the Year, sophomore forward Adrianna Smith, who is averaging 17.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season. Smith scored 22 points in each game against UAlbany this season.

“She’s really tough,” Cooper said. “She’s a really physical player. She wants to get those 50/50 balls, so beating her to those and matching her toughness [is important].”

With a spot in Friday’s conference championship game on the line, Mullen’s grateful the win-or-go-home rubber match with Maine is on the Great Danes’ home floor.

“Right now in conference, we’re undefeated [at home],” Mullen said. “HVCC is our home away from home. [It’s helpful] to be here and to not have a six-hour trip. That’s tough on our legs.”

