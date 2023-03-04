Weekend snowstorm brings power outages to Capital Region

Article Audio:

ALBANY – Heavy snow Friday night and Saturday morning brought power outages to many Capital Region residents this weekend.

National Grid reported a number of power outages Saturday morning after heavy snowfall Friday night. As of mid-morning Saturday, National Grid reported 500 customers affected in Montgomery County, 9,600 affected in Saratoga County, 9,700 affected in Schenectady County and 27,000 affected in Albany County.

National Grid issued a statement Saturday morning about outages in the area: “National Grid crews are working to restore power as heavy snow, ice, and freezing rain continue across portions of upstate New York. The company has additional crews on-duty, and is assessing conditions and repairing damage to its system while monitoring the weather that continues to move through the region. Please prioritize safety by minimizing outside activities.”

National Grid also asked that no one should ever touch a downed power line, and stated you should always assume they carry live electricity. Downed power lines can be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

The National Weather Service had issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the Capital Region from Friday evening through Saturday evening.

“It was a wet compacted snow, so we got power outages across Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany,” meteorologist Andrei Evbuoma with the National Weather Service’s Albany Station said. “In terms of snowfall amounts, we have anywhere from five to 16 inches.”

High snowfall amounts were reported in a number of different areas. Evbuoma said parts of Schenectady had as much as 10 inches, Amsterdam had 9 inches and Gloversville had around six inches of snowfall.

Snow continued to fall throughout the Capital Region Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

“There’s a weak short wave for tomorrow [Sunday],” Evbuoma said. But it looks like what we have in the forecast right now, it looks like it’s mainly affecting our very northwestern portions of the area, so northern Herkimer County might see something tomorrow.”

Monday during the day looks clear for most of the Capital Region, and there is a chance of seeing a small storm late Monday or Tuesday, Evbuoma said. He said this would likely be a smaller storm with a dusting of snow to possibly an inch.

“It looks like there’s another short wave on Tuesday that could bring some more snow,” Evbuoma said. “I’ll say Monday night, but especially on Tuesday there’s a chance of snow. The greatest confidence looks to be south of I-90, but the entire region has a chance of seeing some snow Tuesday.”

