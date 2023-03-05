Celebrating the mystery genre with Murderous March

Article Audio:

A group of authors from the Capital Region and beyond are calling on all mystery readers and writers to celebrate the genre this weekend with Murderous March.

The grimly named event is a virtual conference, slated to run Friday and Saturday, featuring workshops and masterclasses with authors and pitch opportunities with an agent and editor. It’s hosted by the Upper Hudson Sisters in Crime, a group featuring local authors Jacqueline Boulden and Amy Patricia Meade, among others.

One of the main draws for writers and readers alike is bestselling author Deborah Crombie, who will be teaching a masterclass on “How to keep your series alive and your readers coming back for more.”

Considering that she’s 19 books into her popular Duncan Kincaid and Gemma James series, she’s the ideal candidate for the task.

“I just find that staggering, that I’ve been writing these books for 30 years,” Crombie said on a recent call with The Gazette from her home in Texas.

“A Killing of Innocents,” the latest in the series, was just published last month. When a trainee doctor is stabbed and killed in London’s historic Russell Square, Kincaid and James must suss out the killer, putting colleagues and friendships on the line to do so.

Crombie, like most writers, was an avid reader growing up, delving into science fiction and fantasy as well as classics like Nancy Drew and later, Agatha Christie. She wrote poetry as a teen and some short stories through college. After university, she and her then-husband immigrated to the United Kingdom, and lived in Edinburgh, Scotland, and then in Chester, England. While they later settled in Dallas, Texas, it was a trip to Yorkshire in the late 1980s that inspired Kincaid and James.

“We were driving around in the Yorkshire moors, and I saw this Georgian house, out off one of the little B roads in the wilds of Yorkshire,” Crombie remembered. “And I thought, ‘Well, wouldn’t that be a perfect place to set a British updated country house mystery.’”

Shortly after that she developed backstories for both protagonists and went back to the states to write the first, “A Share in Death,” which was published in 1993. At the time, she didn’t necessarily have a master plan for the entire series, though there were a few aspects of the early books that made the longevity of the series possible and kept readers engaged.

“I think there are a bunch of different factors. Maybe the most important one is to have characters that your readers like enough to want to stay in this alternate life with them because that’s what happens when we really like series novels. It’s a world that you want to go back to,” Crombie said. “That’s something that I actually thought about pretty seriously when I began that first book.”

She strove to make both Kincaid and James relatable to a variety of readers. Unlike many of the male protagonists in the mystery genre in the 1980s and early 1990s, Kincaid wasn’t an antihero. James, when the series opens, is a single mom of a young child, who is ambitious when it comes to her career.

“I wanted to write these characters who were good at what they did and were really invested in what they did, but were also just pretty normal people,” Crombie said.

Most of her books have contained multiple points, which has helped keep the series fresh and the cast of characters has grown.

“I think it just gives a lot of leeway to do interesting and different things. My detectives are based in London, but I have taken cases to other places. So I haven’t gotten bored with them, and hopefully, readers haven’t gotten bored with them, either because we’ve always got something new. I think it would be tougher to continue a series this long with a single viewpoint character,” Crombie said.

Over the years she’s written in the genre, she’s found freedom in it.

“I think that crime fiction has given writers the opportunity to explore all kinds of different things. It’s very flexible but I think it has grown tremendously. You just see really, really good novels and [topics] approached from all kinds of directions that I don’t think you would have seen 30 years ago and certainly more diverse, which is great,” Crombie said.

Locally, the Upper Hudson Sisters in Crime group has seen an increase in interest since the pandemic. Membership has more than doubled since then, with writers joining from Clifton Park all the way to Oswego, where chapter president and author Carol Pouliot resides.

The group of writers meets at the Bethlehem Library and, since the pandemic, on Zoom as well.

“I have to say that one of the big advantages for us with all the horrible stuff that happened in 2020 with the pandemic, we were forced, like everybody else, to go on Zoom . . .That allowed some other people who were just simply interested in our chapter, to join,” said Pouliot, who writes the “Blackwell and Watson Time-Travel Mysteries.”

The Murderous March conference, which is in its seventh iteration, also went virtual and allowed authors and readers from around the world to join in, including those from Singapore and London. Attending conferences like these and being involved in Upper Hudson Sisters in Crime has had a major impact on Pouliot’s career.

“I truly believe I would not be published if I had not joined this group,” Pouliot said.

She’d spent much of her career teaching French and spanish and didn’t have a creative writing background. So when she wrote her first book, she found help with editing and publishing from the authors around her.

“There are people that will help you. It’s almost like there’s a curtain drawn and when you pull back the curtain, there’s a lively, generous, welcoming mystery-writing community. They embrace you like you were a long-lost sister. And everybody’s willing to help. There’s no egos, there’s no competition,” Pouliot said.

One of the first people she met at a conference was popular author Louise Penny, who Pouliot said encouraged her and offered advice on one part of her book she was struggling with.

Murderous March may just be the place where fellow mystery authors find encouragement and guidance. This year, there are well over 20 authors on the schedule, set to speak on various panels and workshops.

While the masterclasses are geared toward writers, the conference may also pique the interest of mystery readers.

“You don’t have to be a writer to thoroughly enjoy the conference. If you like mysteries, it’s a chance to sit down and spend a day with successful mystery writers, people that you just normally don’t get a chance to talk with or listen to. They talk about [the] behind the scenes [of] what it’s like writing their books, and what they’re thinking and how they do it,” Pouliot said.

General admission is $15 and the masterclasses are an additional fee. It kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday and continues into Saturday. To register and for more information visit upperhudsonsinc.com.

