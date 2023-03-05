Donahue sparkles in goal as Union men’s lacrosse rolls past Springfield 13-5

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Junior Dan Donahue made 22 saves and four different players recorded multiple goals to lead the No. 5/7 Union men’s lacrosse team to a 13-5 victory over Springfield on Sunday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field.

Union (3-0) once again spread around the offense, with seven players scoring at least one goal, led by senior Peter Burnes with with five points on three goals and two assists.

Junior Jake Mabardy scored three goals, and Peter Kip and Michael Shaw each had two.

Donahue had one of the best games of his career, turning aside a season-best 22 shots while allowing only five goals, one short of his career best for both saves and goals allowed.

After Donahue made stops on Springfield’s first two possessions, senior Owen Toland opened the scoring 4:00 into the game. Union then struck for two goals in eight seconds soon after, with Burnes finding the net from junior Justin Greene and Shaw scoring after junior Matthew Paolatto cleanly won the draw and went down the field for the feed.

Union put the game away with a strong third quarter, scoring five unanswered goals and getting seven stops from Donahue to take a 12-3 lead.

Union will return to action on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. home game against Williams.

Springfield 2 1 0 2 — 5

Union 4 3 5 1 — 13

Springfield scoring: Burger 0-1, Tierney 2-0, Gorman 0-1, Tracy 3-1, Nocito 0-1. Union scoring: Titus 0-1, Burnes 3-2, Shaw 2-0, Davis 0-2, Mabardy 3-0, Greene 0-1, Hartman 1-0, Kip 2-1, Blasi 1-0, Paolatto 0-1, Toland 1-0.

Goalies: Springfield, Hamilton (24 shots-11 saves). Union, Donahue (27-22).

