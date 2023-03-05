Letters to the Editor Monday, March 6

|
The reprint of the New York Daily News editorial, (“The first emergency: Teen mental health”) in the Feb. 23 Gazette recognizes an essential ‘social and emotional learning’ issue in our education system and communities.
The state education commissioner and mental health commissioner issued a 2021 guidance letter, “What Can Be Done Now?” listing six approaches school districts can initiate to assist ‘social and emotional learning’ for students.
Two specific approaches are:
“Ask students how they are doing and what they need —and listen,” and, “Get students involved in creative solutions.”
Families must express to their elected school board members and superintendents to recognize student assembly representatives as stakeholders within our education institutions.
School boards and superintendents need to include student assembly representatives on school advisory councils to improve civic engagement, reduce hopelessness and expand democracy.
Students, as stakeholders, need to participate on advisory councils that formulate their school code of conduct, discipline, “social and emotional learning” programs, and their comprehensive developmental school counseling-guidance programs.
I believe the SUNY Student Assembly, a representative on the SUNY Board of Trustees, can mentor youth with expansion of students rights within our educational system and communities.
Recognition of students and their inclusion within advisory councils will improve their ‘social and emotional learning’ of civic engagement in policies affecting their daily lives.
I hope families will accept the commissioners’ recognition of “A recent national survey of parents that nearly half noticed a new or worsening mental health condition in their teenage children since the pandemic started.”
Michael McGlynn
Watervliet
Insults are harmful for public discourse
I must point out that the insulting letter (“Biden, supporters are not very smart”) written by Ms. Krawitz in the March 1 Gazette is exactly what is wrong with the political discourse in this country.
I would never, never say someone has a low I.Q. because they disagree with me. I do not know Ms. Krawitz’s I.Q., but I do know what mine is. I also know that there are an average of 1,700 train derailments each year in the United States (Fortunately, there are very few yearly fatalities.), and I would never expect the president to visit them.
As a matter of fact, the only one Donald Trump ever visited was the recent derailment in Ohio, which he chose to view as a branding exercise for Trump water. I would also point out that Elaine Chao, Trump’s transportation secretary, seldom visited a derailment site either. I wonder if Ms. Krawitz can name any of Ms. Chao’s accomplishments during her tenure.
Debra Kenfield
Schenectady
Our country needs new young leaders
The last two years under the Biden administration have been an utter disaster, with so many failures and poor decision making to mention in this letter. But if we can all just wait until the next presidential election in less than two years, we will have a new president not named Biden, Harris, Trump, etc.
It’s time for a complete change to get our country headed back in a forward direction.
We need new, younger, and more competent leadership to steer us out of this current mess we are in.
Before the pandemic, we were a prosperous country, and the world was more at ease.
Since Biden took over it’s been all downhill. We need new leadership from Washington outsiders, not the current stagnant swamp dwellers currently in power.
It’s time for the tired old guard to retire and let new younger leaders bring us back to prosperity, stability and safety. There is plenty of talent out there just waiting for the opportunity.
Let’s all face reality and understand that change is needed.
Don’t vote for or against a candidate because you don’t like his or her personality.
Think smart and vote for the most intelligent and competent candidate running for office. Never mind race, gender, personality or other attributes.
Simply choose the one who is best suited for the office to bring back pride in our country once again. Vote with intelligence.
Jack Hunter
Ballston Spa
