Letters to the Editor Sunday, March 5

Wage cap on Social Security is unfair



Most of us pay income tax on all of our earned wages. Similarly, we pay Medicare taxes on all of our earned income.

This situation begs the question: Why is there a wage cap on Social Security taxes? Why should athletes, entertainers, corporate executives or anyone else who earns more than about $160,000 a year be exempt from paying Social Security taxes on all their earned income?

Eliminating the wage cap may not be a cure-all, but it would be a huge step forward in remedying the reported problems with the Social Security trust fund. Medicare, on the other hand, is a wheel that needs to be reinvented.

Marc Duquette

Glenville

How does Trump justify another term?



The Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution (ratified in 1951) states unequivocally that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Donald Trump continues to proclaim and insist that he was victorious in the 2020 election, and that he remains the legitimate president of the United States.

If he truly believes that, can he or someone else please explain to me the basis upon which he feels he has any right to run for the office of president in 2024?

Paul Deierlein

Schenectady

We can disagree while also showing respect



I want to commend Sue Tucci for her Feb. 27 letter (“Disagreeing doesn’t make people wrong,”) in which she takes the high road while confronting what I would call Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS for short.

In her letter, she writes, “Perhaps someday we can all stop this nonsense and realize that differing opinions does not make someone wrong.” A very hopeful and worthwhile sentiment indeed.

But alas, I’m afraid that train has left the station and won’t be back for a very long time.

It’s a mystery to me why some people just want to hate and not look at the facts objectively. And therein lies the problem.

Facts have become distorted by a political lens, like being in a funhouse full of mirrors. Except it’s not so fun. We do have each side calling each other names, and I admit to doing the same.

For example, I see those on the left who want to minimize our freedoms as fascists and communists, while those very same people likely see me as limiting their freedoms and call me a racist and, ironically, a fascist as well.

Perhaps Ms. Tucci does have a point when she concludes, “Maybe we could learn from each other. Wouldn’t that be refreshing.”

She has articulated precisely what we should all aspire to in our political discourse.

We can agree to disagree, as they say, and to do so with manners and not vileness would serve us all well not only individually, but also socially.

Art Pagano

Galway

Dead Chromebooks undermine learning



Being a substitute teacher is already enough of a challenge, dealing with the different bureaucracies in the different districts and the children themselves.

The additional frustration of Chromebooks dying just makes matters worse.

I realize that funds are not always available for supplies, but shouldn’t Chromebook chargers be a priority?

With most schools using computers and programs like Schoology, shouldn’t there be as many chargers as Chromebooks packed wherever they pack their computers?

Almost every kid has a backpack. So many times, kids have said, “My Chromebook died, so I can’t finish my work.” Really? This just makes getting the kids educated more difficult, frustrating and slower. What’s the solution?

Lucia Byrd

Rotterdam

