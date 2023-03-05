Article Audio:

With a new week underway, here are five events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

SCHENECTADY ROTARY CLUB MIXER

The Schenectady Rotary Club will host a membership mixer at Frog Alley Brewing Company from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Members and prospective members are invited to the event. The local organization serves the community, with a special focus on education. The group offers a way to give back to the community, in the spirit of the nonprofit’s slogan — service above self. The event is free for prospective rotary members. Contact [email protected] for more information.

— Ted Remsnyder

POSTSEASON PLAY

Both Siena College basketball teams will start MAAC tournament runs Thursday in Atlantic City. Each team of Saints earned the No. 4 seed, with the men set to play Niagara and the women to play Fairfield. The Siena men bring a five-game losing streak into the tournament, while the women’s team won its regular-season finale by 18 points.

— Michael Kelly

SHEN PRESENTS ‘THE ADDAMS FAMILY’

Shenendehowa High School Musical Company will be performing ‘The Addams Family’ this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be a 7 p.m. show each night, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $15 for adults, and are available for purchase online ahead of performances or at the door by cash or check.

— Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge

TOWN OF WRIGHT REVIEWS DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS

On Friday, Wright town planning officials will look over site plans for Primax real estate to build a Dollar General on state Highway 443. Such plans are currently in the midst of a state-mandated environmental review process. A number of residents have voiced dissent over the project, convinced it would damage the aesthetic of the countryside landscape, create logistical challenges and allow a corporate giant to take advantage of open land. Proponents of the site view it as an opportunity to open up retail access and expand the tax base.

— Tyler A. McNeil

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE RETURNS

St. Patrick’s Day comes to Albany early this year, with the city’s popular parade set for Saturday.

It’ll start at 2 p.m. on Central Avenue at Quail Street and will proceed east on Central to Washington Avenue and then east onto State Street. It ends on James Street.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Kathleen Stevens, an Albany native who has been attending the parade since 1957 and is vice president of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians JFK Division. For more information, visit albanystpatricksdayparade.com.

— Indiana Nash

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, Email Newsletter, Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady, Schenectady County