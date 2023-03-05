Niskayuna to host bone marrow drive for local girl

Article Audio:

NISKAYUNA — The Niskayuna community is marshaling its resources in an attempt to find a bone marrow donor for local girl Erin Jasinski, with a bone marrow drive and fundraising event set for Saturday.

Jasinski, 4, is battling aplastic anemia and is seeking a bone marrow donor.

At the March 11 event, which will be held at Niskayuna Town Hall from 9 a.m. until noon, residents will be able to take a cheek swab and fill out a digital form to find out if they are a potential bone marrow donor match for Jasinski.

The event is being sponsored by the nonprofit Gift of Life organization, a national group focused on curing blood cancer that facilitates transplants for patients in the U.S. and overseas.

Adults ages 18-60 are eligible to volunteer for a cheek swab at the drive, with the results entered into the Gift of Life Marrow registry. Volunteers can retract their swab from the registry at any time.

The event will also feature a bake sale and fire truck and police car tours for children.

“The town is bringing everyone together because Niskayuna is a caring community and so many people want to help,” Town Board Member Jessica Brennan said. “Let’s show Erin and her family some love and what makes Niskayuna so special. And of course folks are welcome to enjoy the fundraising activities without getting their cheek swabbed.”

Sales of T-shirts supporting “Team Erin” and the proceeds from raffle items donated by local businesses will be directed to the Jasinski family to help pay for the girl’s medical care.

The young girl is being treated at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Erin’s mother Laura Lyons said she was grateful to learn about the town’s efforts to assist the young girl.

“Jess [Brennan] called us very shortly after we found out that the national registry had not brought us a match for Erin,” Lyons said in a statement. “During our time in Boston, we have been encouraged to continue our search. Hearing that our community was going to support us on this effort gave my family the hope we needed.”

The community previously rallied around Jasinski with the launch of a GoFundMe campaign in January that raised over $52,000 for the child’s care.

“Niskayuna is a community of big-hearted people who step up for our neighbors in need,” Town Supervisor Jaime Puccioni noted in a statement. “We get involved. We answer the call to action. And we support each other. Any one of us could be a life-saving match for Erin or someone else who needs a miracle. We hope to see many of our neighbors on March 11.”

