The Parting Schotts Podcast: Reviewing Union men’s hockey’s 6-4 loss to Princeton in ECAC Hockey tournament

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I review the Union men’s hockey team’s 6-4 ECAC Hockey tournament loss to Princeton on Saturday at Messa Rink.

I’ll have my thoughts on the game. I have interviews Union head coach Josh Hauge and players Connor Murphy, Josh Nixon and Owen Farris, and Princeton head coach Ron Fogarty and forward Spencer Kersten, whose two third-period goals won it for the Tigers.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

