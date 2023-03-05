UAlbany women use 72-64 win over Maine to secure trip back to America East basketball finals

Article Audio:

TROY — The UAlbany women’s basketball team is headed back to the America East conference championship game, with the Great Danes earning an opportunity to defend their title and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

“This has been our goal the whole time,” said UAlbany guard Kayla Cooper. “Seeing it come true, we’re getting our opportunity and it’s really great.”

The second-seeded Great Danes (22-10) defeated No. 3 Maine (16-14) in the America East semifinals on Sunday afternoon at the McDonough Sports Complex in Troy by a score of 72-64.

“We had really tough practice the past two days, with our scout team really taking it to us and making us frustrated,” UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen said of her team’s preparation. “I said that this was the time we’re going to learn and get better. If it wasn’t for them really preparing us and preparing our team to be successful against Maine, it takes everyone buying into their role.”

The first half of the game included 12 lead changes and on six occasions the score was tied. While UAlbany went on a run to end the second quarter and gain the lead, Maine fought back to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter.

The Black Bears’ comeback attempts fell short, with UAlbany not allowing them to regain the lead at any point in the second half.

“We always know that they’re going to bring a certain intensity every time, so we have to match it and outwork them as much as we can,” Cooper said.

“Maine gives you a really, really tough look the way that they’re so disciplined offensively,” Mullen said, highlighting the Great Danes’ strong shooting performance. “To have four quarters and shoot 61-percent from the floor, it was a total team effort and Kayla was unstoppable in there.”

Cooper led UAlbany offensively with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. Helene Haegerstrand scored 13 points and collected seven rebounds, while Ellen Hahne also scored 13 points.

As a team, the Great Danes were 29-for-47 from the field, good for a 61.7 percent shooting percentage. They also made 5-of-8 attempts from beyond the arc.

“Shooting 61 percent, I don’t think we’ve done that all season, or come close to that,” Mullen said. “We had a couple games where we shot in the 50’s, but just taking high-percentage shots and executing our offense side-to-side. There were many times that we gave up a good shot for a great shot and showed so much patience and composure, which we knew was a key to the game.”

Fatima Lee gave UAlbany 11 minutes off the bench, scoring eight points, including hitting two buzzer-beaters to end both the second and third quarters.

“She just invigorates players and she does that even when she doesn’t see any time on the floor,” Mullen said. “That just says so much about her, coming in and having a specific role. It may not have been the role that she wanted… but she’s embraced it the best that she can.”

“The girl shoots better contested than she does when she’s open,” Mullen added on Lee.

UAlbany led the game by as much as 10 points in the third quarter and by eight early in the fourth. Maine’s Adrianna Smith tied the game at 57-57 with about six minutes remaining, but Cooper immediately put the Great Danes back in the lead with a layup.

Anne Simon then hit a short jumper for Maine to tie things back up, but Haegerstrand promptly hit a jumper of her own, putting UAlbany ahead one final time.

A 3-pointer from Hahne and some key defensive stops inside two minutes foced Maine to being fouling, sealing the win for UAlbany.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, but to get this win against Maine and to go to the championship again is just amazing,” Hahne said, also speaking about the chance to return to the NCAA Tournament. “We’ve put ourselves in a good spot to do it and that just comes from our hard work.”

Simon led Maine’s offense with 23 points, including three 3-pointers. Smith added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Black Bears.

The America East championship game will be played on Friday, March 10, at 5 p.m. and hosted by top-seeded Vermont (24-6), who defeated No. 4 UMBC in their semifinal on Sunday, 75-63.

The Grean Danes defeated the Catamounts at home on Thursday, Dec. 29, 60-46, but lost in their second contest at Vermont on Feb. 4, 53-49.

Maine 16 15 18 15 — 64

UAlbany 16 20 19 17 — 72

Maine scoring: Simon 10-0-23, Smith 8-3-19, Hodgson 3-1-8, Bornemann 2-2-6, Rockwood 2-0-6, Laurence 1-0-2. UAlbany scoring: Cooper 11-1-23, Haegerstrand 5-3-13, Hahne 5-2-13, Haney 3-1-9, Heeps 1-0-2, Lee 3-0-8, Phillips 1-0-2, Decortes 0-2-2. Team scoring: Maine 26-6-64, UAlbany 29-9-72.

