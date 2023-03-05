Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Curling isn’t just a sport that draws in millions of viewers every four years during the Olympic telecasts.

The sport has been around since the 16th century, with its roots in Scotland and then exported and expanded in the 19th century.

While the Schenectady Curling Club, established in 1907, is relatively in its more formative years, the club continues to grow and thrive through its own version of the Fountain of Youth.

The 61st annual John Green Junior Bonspiel saw 22 teams compete, with competitors ranging from 12 to 20 years old. The three-day event brought the community of curlers together under the Schenectady Curling Club roof on Balltown Road.

Teams from Buffalo, Philadelphia, Boston, Connecticut and Canada competed in three rounds of competition to set up Sunday afternoon’s finals in four different divisions.

The Broomstones junior squad from Boston will have its name etched into the nameplate of The Daily Gazette trophy as the ‘A’ event winners, defeating the Schenectady/Broomstone squad during their eight-end match.

The event and trophy honors John Green, a longtime president of The Daily Gazette who died in 1964. His nephew, John Hume Jr., established the memorial bonspiel event in his memory. John and his wife, Marion, were longtime curlers at Schenectady Curling Club.

“I really loved how this ‘spiel is run,” Schenectady’s Camryn Munro said. “It’s very fun. It’s a lot of community engagement, everyone is so helpful. It was so nice to play with these people for my last spiel as a junior before I age out.”

Camryn Munro turns 22 in two weeks, and will no longer be eligible for the junior division competition.

But curling runs in the family — Camryn Munro and her older sister, McKenzie are both third-generation curlers.

“My parents started curling at the Chicago Curling Club and when my father got a job transfer to the Albany area in the early 80s he bought their house based on how close it was to a curling club,” Junior Curling Director Rick Munro said. “I started curling when I was 12 in 1984. Camryn [Munro’s daughter] started curling when she was five, her sister when she was seven. My mom still curls, she’s 75.”

The four-lane ice surface has become a stop for teams on the junior curling circuit, both for its offerings and the efforts of Rick Munro during his trips with his daughters.

“I took over the junior program in 2014 when Camryn and McKenzie were competing.. Every weekend we would travel to Canada, Ohio, Boston, Philadelphia,” Rick Munro said. “I had business cards made up and I would hand them out about this event.”

His salesmanship and generosity has paid off with a full field every year.

The Broomstones competed at the U18 playdowns earlier in the year and returned for their first Green Junior Bonspiel event. The group earned silver at the U18 National Championships in January and will compete at the Junior U21 National Championships at their home curling club in Wayland, Massachusetts from April 3-8.

“We really worked well as a team and with communication across the board, kind of like putting ourselves first and then bringing that as a team dynamic,” Addison Neill said. “So I think that we all just played really well and also had fun at this.”

The weekend was open to providing a fun atmosphere for all the teams and their parents still with a focus on the ice viewed from the comforts of the raised, warm gallery seating area.

“Even when it was a close game or we were down a little, we stayed focused and positive,” Alexa Pekowitz said. “And when we got up, we didn’t get cocky.”

The local finalists had hoped to put their name on The Daily Gazette trophy as a proper send-off for Camryn Munro.

“That was the original plan,” said Ben Skoog of Marlboro, who was competing with the Schenectady Curling Club squad. “It was just a little bit of an issue just trying to get there. You can’t make them all so we’ll work our way there.”

Just like the champions, Camryn Munro has another important curling event in her future — the USA Curling College National Championships in Bowling Green, Ohio next weekend. She is part of the Rochester Institute of Technology women’s curling team.

The junior program remains in good hands, as Rick Munro stated he will continue to help steward the program.

“I got the torch from a previous person who ran the program and their kids have all grown up,” Rick Munro said. “John Colandrea is helping me and they have kids in the program. I’ll continue, I want to see it [Green Junior Bonspiel] go for 75, 100 years.”

