‘Company’ and other Broadway hits set for Proctors’ upcoming season

Article Audio:

“Company,” winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, is one of several Broadway hits highlighting Proctors’ 2023-2024 season.

The shows were announced Monday night in a circus-themed “Bash” held on the MainStage and hosted by News 10 ABC’s John Gray and Lydia Kulbida.

The season will start with Stephen Sondheim’s classic “Company” in October. “Brilliantly conceived and funny as hell,” according to Variety, it’s helmed by Marianne Elliott and includes familiar tunes like “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” and “The Ladies Who Lunch.”

It follows Bobbie, who is turning 35 and grappling with questions about marriage and what it means to be alive. The show will hold technical rehearsals on the MainStage before kicking off its national tour.

Shortly after that, the theater will host “Mrs. Doubtfire,” a musical comedy that premiered in 2020 and is based on the beloved 1993 film about an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

“Girl From The North Country” is up next in December. Written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, it reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan. Set in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, the production is centered around a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music.

“Annie” takes the stage in January 2024, celebrating family, optimism and the American spirit. Then comes “Six,” a musical that remixes five hundred years of historical heartbreak, bringing the six wives of Henry VII on stage to tell their stories. It’ll be at Proctors in May 2024.

The strange comedy “Beetlejuice” will roll into the theater in June 2024. Based on Tim Burton’s cult 1988 film, it tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes.

The series wraps up with “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical,” which follows the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Beyond announcing Proctors’ Broadway series, the evening gave a glimpse into theREP’s 2023-2024 season. Starting in September, the Albany theater kicks off the season with a production of a smash Broadway hit, “What the Constitution Means to Me.” The timely, thought-provoking play promises to breathe new life into how to think about the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the lives of future generations of Americans.

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” heads to the theater around the holidays and features the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. In March, theREP will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat.” Based on interviews with residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, it examines the devastating impact the loss of work had on people in America’s Rust Belt.

“Three Mothers,” the 2022 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit winner, makes its world premiere on theREP stage in April. After three college students, James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman, were tortured and murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in Neshoba County, Mississippi, a photo of their three mothers was taken as the women left the funeral. The production imagines the moment afterward, in Carolyn Goodman’s home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, when the three women forged an unbreakable bond and commitment to the Civil Rights Movement.

Last in theREP’s season is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which features more than two-dozen pop classics.

Subscriptions for both series go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. In addition to the shows in the Broadway series, the theater is also offering two subscriber exclusive add-ons including “Les Misérables” in March and a yet-to-be-announced show in June 2024. Proctors subscribers can also choose a crossover show from theREP’s 2023-2024 season. Subscriptions at Proctors start at $208.50 and at theREP start at $205. Single ticket on-sale dates have yet to be announced for the upcoming season. For more information visit proctorscollaborative.org.

Here’s a look at the 2023-2024 subscription series at Proctors:

Oct. 8-14 – “Company”

Oct. 24-29 – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Dec.5-10 – “Girl From The North Country”

Jan. 9-14, 2024 – “Annie”

Mar. 19-24, 2024 – “Les Misérables”

May 7-12, 2024 – “Six”

June, 18-23, 2024 – “Beetlejuice”

July 30-Aug. 4, 2024 – “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

theREP’s 2023-2024 season:

Sept.15-Oct. 8 – “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Nov. 24-Dec. 24 – “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”

Mar. 8-31, 2024 – “Sweat”

Apr. 26-May 12, 2024 – “Three Mothers”

July 12-Aug. 18- “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Schenectady, Schenectady County