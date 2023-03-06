Five things to know: Recapping the Section II basketball tournament

Article Audio:

The Section II basketball tournament has come to a close. While some teams advanced to states and other seasons have come to an end, there were many memorable moments over the past few weeks.

Titles for Duanesburg, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons

It was a historic year at Duanesburg, with the boys’ team capturing its first sectional title in program history. The top-seeded Eagles posted impressive victories over Galway in the quarterfinals and Berne-Knox-Westerlo in the semifinals, advancing to the championship against Hoosic Valley.

A strong second half propelled Duanesburg to a 58-49 win over the Indians, completing a perfect 25-0 season through the end of the sectional tournament.

The Eagles’ season came to an end in the Class C/CC playoff game on March 5, falling to Chatham 61-49.

The girls’ team cruised to their second straight title, earning blowout wins over Waterford in the quarterfinals, Cambridge in the semifinals and Whitehall in the championship game.

While going undefeated in league competition, the girls had a grueling slate of non-league games, including Cobble Hill (Brooklyn), Colonie (AA), Niskayuna (AA), Shaker (AA), Canandaigua Academy (A) and Columbia (A).

The girls season also came to an end in the Class C/ CC playoff game to an undefeated Greenwich (24-0) squad, losing 51-43 on March 3. The Eagles finished with an overall record of 18-7.

The Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls posted a 12-7 record during the regular season, en route to the second seed in the Class D tournament and a bye to the semifinals.

After escaping Northville, 31-30, the Golden Knights advanced to the championship against Hartford, claiming a 58-48 win.

ND-BG now advances to the NYSPHSAA Tournament and is scheduled to face Section 7’s Seton Catholic Central (15-7), out of the Plattsburgh area, in the Regional Championship game March 11 at noon at Hudson Valley Community College.

Albany girls and Green Tech boys repeat as AA champs

2023 proved to be another good year for the City of Albany, with the Albany High girls and Green Tech boys earning the Class AA championships for the second straight season.

The top-seeded Falcons (20-3) advanced to the final with wins over Guilderland and Colonie, receiving a shot at some payback against Bethlehem in the championship game. With the Eagles responsible for one of Albany’s measly three regular season losses, Shonyae Edmonds’ 27 points led the Falcons to a 57-49 win.

Albany will face Section 3’s Liverpool (20-2) in the Regional Championship game on March 11 at 11 a.m. at SRC Arena in Syracuse.

Green Tech, the five seed, made its way past La Salle and Bethlehem to reach the semifinals against No. 1 Ballston Spa. The Eagles survived a final-second shot attempt by Scotties’ star Nick Verdile to earn a 59-58 win and another trip to the Class AA championship.

Green Tech (16-7) blew by CBA, 72-36, and will look to make another run in the state tournament after advancing to the state final in 2022. The Eagles face Liverpool on March 11 at 12:45 p.m. at SRC Arena.

The Albany Academy for Girls also sailed to the Class B title, defeating Cohoes, Schuylerville, Schalmont and Catskill in its title run.

The Bears (23-1), having only lost to Bishop Ludden (Syracuse/ Class AA), continue on to the Regional Championship on March 11 at HVCC at 5 p.m., which will be against either Section 7’s Saranac (20-1) or Section 10’s Gouverneur (21-1).

Averill Park girls win ninth straight Class A title

Not only was Averill Park looking to extend its dominance over the Section II Class A girls basketball field for the ninth straight time, but they also have hopes of defending their 2022 NYSPHSAA championship.

The Warriors (21-2) suffered two early-season losses to Saratoga Springs and Albany, but have since won 18 games in a row.

Having allowed just 18 points to Amsterdam and 26 points to Columbia during the sectional tournament, the Warriors’ mantra for the past decade has been all about defense.

Averill Park defeated Catholic Central in the championship game 62-49, earning another trip to states. They will face the winner of a sub-regional game between Section 10’s Franklin Academy (14-7) and Section 3’s Indian River (21-2). The Regional Championship will be played at HVCC on March 11 at 1:45 p.m.

Troy, Catholic Central earn titles

Like the City of Albany, the City of Troy also had a strong showing from its boys’ basketball teams.

Troy (13-10) mounted a comeback, trailing at one point by 17, to upset top-seeded Amsterdam in double overtime. It was the first time a Section II championship game, in any classification, had gone to double overtime since Troy lost to Scotia-Glenville in 2014, 77-75.

The Flying Horses’ 72-68 win last Saturday gives them their first state tournament berth since 2016, after surviving an extremely challenging league and non-league schedule. They are scheduled to play a sub-regional this Wednesday against Section 3’s New Hartford, which will be at Liverpool High School at 6 p.m.

The Crusaders ended a 42 year title drought for Catholic Central, having won their last Section II championship in 1981, and will head to states with a near perfect record. At 23-1, their only loss came at the hands of Albany Academy.

After posting playoff wins over Broadalbin-Perth, Ichabod Crane, and Fonda, the top-seeded Crusaders’ 73-59 victory over Glens Falls brought the drought to an end. Catholic Central will play the winner of a sub-regional between Section 7’s Beekmantown (17-5) and Section 10’s Potsdam (11-12) in the Regional Championship on March 11 at 5:15 p.m. at HVCC.

Verdile, Chudy career milestones

During Ballston Spa’s quarterfinal victory over Colonie on Feb. 26, senior guard Nick Verdile reached the 1,000 point milestone for his varsity career.

The Suffolk University commit’s 36-point performance propelled the Scotties to a 65-50 victory and into the Class AA semifinals.

Saratoga Springs star Tash Chudy concluded her varsity career with 1,473 points after a quarterfinal loss to Colonie. Chudy, who will play women’s basketball at Lafayette College next season, ranks third all time in the Blue Streaks girls’ basketball program behind Dolly Cairns and Jen Pennell (Dryer).

Cairns, a 2020 graduate and current junior at Rhode Island, scored over 2,000 points in her career, while Pennell concluded hers in 1994 with 1,518 points.

