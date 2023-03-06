Major Bowling: Patricia Kelly fires 300-784 to lead All Star League

Article Audio:

Patricia Kelly registered her first career 300 game during a program-best 784 triple, Christian Caputo fired a 268-760 and both Connor Stoliker and Jason Impellizzeri also rolled perfect games in the Capital District All Star League Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Other standouts included Tony Palumbo (268-747), Mike Voss (279-743), Lee Aiezza (279-741), B.J. Rucinski (278-740), Mike Guidarelli (268-736), B.J. Smith (268-731), Curt Benedetto Jr. (268-730), Stoliker (725), Robin Fredenburgh (267-724), Impellizzeri (715) and Joe Daurizio (254-713).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 50-25-385, CPS of Albany 43-32-340.5, Precision Floors 42.5-32.5-338.5, 518 Waffles 44.5-30.5-337.5, KKV Recovery 43.5-31.5-330.5, EBF Strong 38-37-308, Team Smith 38-37-306.5, Café One Eleven 38-37-305.5, Team Williams 35.5-39.5-287.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 34.5-40.5-286.5, Integrity 1st Realty 33-42-275, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 34.5-40.5-272.5, Boulevard Bowl 33-42-269, Benedetto Inc. 33-42-266, Bassotti Inc. 31-44-262.5, R&M Homes 28-47-229.

Match summaries

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (12)

Zach Gravell 225-174-211 – 610, John Starr 151-199-203 – 553, Joe Daurizio Sr. 226-233-254 – 713. Totals: 602-606-668 – 1,876.

Integrity 1st Realty (12)

Connor Stoliker 300-234-191 – 725, Matt Roberts 201-163-227 – 591, Mike O’Toole 209-196-172 – 57. Totals: 710-593-590 – 1,893.

R&M Homes (2)

Mike Smith 200-177-228 – 605, Curt Benedetto Sr. 168-188-211 – 567, Kim Swiatocha 185-243-182 – 610. Totals: 553-608-621 – 1,782.

518 Waffles (22)

Bryan Admire 142-234-245 – 621, Bob Tedesco Jr. 213-216-210 – 639, Earl Lawrence Jr. 224-245-225 – 694. Totals: 579-695-680 – 1,954.

Sportsman’s Bowl (8)

Mike Guidarelli 223-268-245 – 736, Bill Carl 203-213-147 – 563, Tony Palumbo 235-244-268 – 747. Totals: 661-725-660 – 2,046.

CPS of Albany (16)

Lee Aiezza 224-238-279 — 741, Mike Liberatore 226-175-178 – 579, Mike Voss 230-234-279 – 743. Totals: 680-647-736 – 2,063.

EBF Strong (11)

Chamar Goodwin 267-226-201 – 694, Ursula Pasquerella 254-215-156 – 625, Chris Fawcett 226-222-225 – 673. Totals: 747-663-582 – 1,992.

Team Smith (13)

Robin Fredenburgh 210-267-247 – 724, Amy Smith 188-171-194 – 553, B.J. Smith 268-206-257 – 731. Totals: 666-644-698 – 2,008.

Team Williams (7)

Absentee 200-200-200 – 600, Jodi Musto 268-214-180 – 662, Dan Carson 196-228-231 – 655. Totals: 664-642-611 – 1,917.

Boulevard Bowl (17)

Bill Dunn 216-228-203 – 647, Cliff Ruth 211-267-190 – 668, Eric Morrett 192-234-225 – 651. Totals: 619-729-618 – 1,966.

Precision Floors (20)

Christian Caputo 268-266-226 – 760, Rich Rogaski 213-234-219 – 666, Tom Siatkowski 205-269-222 – 696. Totals: 686-769-667 – 2,122.

Bassotti Inc. (4)

Jim Bassotti 247-164-246 – 657, Chuck Sheifer 227-223-199 – 649, Jason Impellizzeri 200-300-215 – 715. Totals: 674-687-660 – 2,021.

Benedetto Inc. (8)

Andrew Reinitz 183-193-170 – 546, Pete Benedetto 178-205-233 – 616, Curt Benedetto Jr. 268-237-225 – 730. Totals: 629-635-628 – 1,892.

Camelot Print & Copy (16)

Aiden Deitz 236-194-258 – 688, Scott Stoliker 160-169-217 – 546, B.J. Rucinski 278-248-214 — 740. Totals: 674-611-689 – 1,974.

Café One Eleven (4)

Joe DiBiase 223-227-213 – 663, Sharon Carson 222-179-245 – 646, Lindsey McPhail 230-213-195 – 638. Totals: 675-619-653 – 1,947.

KKV Recovery (20)

Andrew Marotta 238-235-222 – 695, Patricia Kelly 274-300-210 – 784, Kenny Livengood 192-199-237 – 628. Totals: 704-734-669 – 2,107.

