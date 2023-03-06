McCarthy names Michelle Davis new Schenectady Director of Operations

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Schenectady native Michelle Davis has been named the city’s director of operations following the departure of former director Alex Sutherland.

Davis, a graduate of Oneida Middle School and Schenectady High School, previously served as administrative assistant to the mayor, a post she began in December after working for Pioneer Bank in Schenectady for 14 years.

During her stint with the bank, Davis began as a teller before eventually working her way up to branch manager for her last three years with the company.

“I grew up in Schenectady and coming on as the assistant was an honor to serve the mayor,” Davis said of her new post with the city. “I think this is an elevated way of serving the city I grew up in.”

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said that Davis was a natural fit for the promotion after Sutherland left City Hall to accept a position with the state Comptroller’s Office.

“She’s a big advocate of Schenectady,” McCarthy said of Davis. “She’s been involved in a number of community events. She brings a skillset of creativity and of getting things done. I’m glad to have her in that position.”

“I work with department heads on getting projects done throughout the city,” Davis said of the scope of the director of operation position. “I present ideas on best practices and different ways to get projects completed.”

Sutherland, who began in the city administration in 2017, served his final day on March 3, with Davis taking over on Monday. The director of Operation’s position pays $72,800 per year in the city’s 2023 adopted budget.

“He’s been an integral part of the management team in terms of managing the budget and handling citizen complaints,” McCarthy said of Sutherland. “He’s been important in the overall messaging of what we’re doing here in the city. I wish him well in his new role in the Comptroller’s Office.”

Sutherland said on Monday that he was grateful for the six years he spent in the administration.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of this community and I am incredibly grateful to Mayor McCarthy for that opportunity,” he said. “I have had the privilege to work alongside countless dedicated public servants and meet amazing members of this community and I wish them all the absolute best and thank them for their friendship and support.”

Davis, who graduated from Siena College in 2011, said that her first three months with the city administration has been a learning experience that prepared her for her new post.

“I worked really closely with everybody and listened,” she said. “I soaked everything up. I was at Pioneer for so many years, so it was all new seeing how everything works.”

Davis said that she learned the ropes from Sutherland since working at the city.

