Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show to conclude at season’s end

LOS ANGELES – Capital Region native Rachael Ray is concluding her daytime talk show at TV year’s end, after 17 seasons, CBS Media Ventures announced recently.

Ray, who got her television start locally at WRGB CBS 6, started with her daytime talk show “Rachael Ray” in 2006, conducting celebrity interviews, cooking, doing makeovers and dispensing life advice.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with ‘Rachael,'” Ray said in a statement. “However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

“My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

Rachel Ray’s show is seen locally on WNYT Channel 13 weekdays at 2 p.m. CBS Media Ventures produces and distributes Ray’s show.

Ray’s talk show debuted in September 2006. The show went on to be nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys, taking Outstanding Talk Show three times, CBS said.

Ray, a native of Lake George, famously got her start at WRGB with her “30-Minute Meals” segment and companion cookbook. She then vaulted from local TV to the Food Network and then her talk show and even her own lifestyle magazine.

She started her cooking career at the Sagamore Resort in Lake George.

Ray earned induction into the Capital Region Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2010. This coming May, she is set to be inducted into the national Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

