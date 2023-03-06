Schenectady woman accused of killing boyfriend acted in self defense

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — A city woman accused of killing her boyfriend at their Avenue B home last year did so in self-defense, the Schenectady County District Attorney Office announced Monday.

Gabriella Beckwith will not face any criminal charges after a grand jury declined the indict the 22–year-old in connection to the killing of her boyfriend, 29-year-old Beyquan Campbell of Schenectady. She was facing a slew of charges, including a top count of first-degree manslaughter, according to a news release.

District Attorney Robert Carney said in a statement that Beckwith acted in defense of herself and children, a justification that was collaborated by several eyewitnesses and other evidence collected following the July 18, 2022 incident.

“After hearing from all of the witnesses, the grand jury independently arrived at that conclusion,” Carney said. “It is also clear from the facts that her intent was not to kill him, but to protect herself and ward him off.”

Campbell was stabbed in the leg and died from arterial bleeding, Carney said.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Beckwith was facing felony first-degree assault; tampering with physical evidence, a felony; misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors. She had been ordered held on bail, but the District Attorney’s Office recommended she be released with supervision following the interview of a child witness, according to a news release.

The incident took place in front of Beckwith’s three children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Beckwith was in a “volatile and violent” relationship with Campbell, who caused “demonstrable injuries” to her in the past on several occasions.

Prior to the incident, Campbell threatened Beckwith with an unregistered handgun and struck her in the head while she was holding an infant. Believing she was “in a life or death situation,” Beckwith retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed Campbell once in the thigh, severing his femoral artery.

“Upon our review of the evidence in this case, we believed that Ms. Beckwith’s claim she was justified in using deadly physical force to defend herself and her children had merit and that she should not be incarcerated while awaiting grand jury action,” Carney said.

Those dealing with domestic violence should contact the YWCA of NorthEasternNY at 518-374-3394 or their 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 518-374-3386 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE.

Categories: News, Schenectady