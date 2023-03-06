Siena baseball coach Tony Rossi retiring after 53-plus seasons

Article Audio:

The first day of spring will mark the last day of Tony Rossi’s long, illustrious career as baseball head coach at Siena College.

The winningest coach in both Siena and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference history in any sport — and the longest tenured baseball head coach in NCAA Division I history — the 79-year-old Rossi announced his retirement through the athletic department on Monday night, effective March 20.

In the midst of his 54th season as head coach of the program, the Schenectady native Rossi reached 900 career wins in 2019, and he has a total of 936 wins through last weekend, when the Saints won two of three at Miami (Ohio).

Siena will play at the University of Florida this weekend, and Rossi’s last game as Siena baseball head coach is scheduled on the road at Richmond on March 19.

Assistant coach Joe Sheridan will take over as interim head coach at that time.

“Tony Rossi has defined Siena Baseball for more than five decades,” Siena vice president and director of athletics John D’Argenio said in the retirement release. “He grew what was a Division II team with just 10 players when he started, into a Division I program with scholarship athletes that has gone on to win five MAAC Championships and played in NCAA Tournaments. We thank Tony for his many years of dedicated service to Siena College and the countless student athletes that he’s coached, and wish him the best in his upcoming well-deserved retirement.”

A six-time MAAC Coach of the Year (1991, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2001, 2005), Rossi has led Siena to each of the program’s five MAAC Tournament championships (1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2014) as well as NCAA Tournament appearances in 1999 and 2014. The Saints defeated nationally ranked Dallas Baptist for the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in 2014.

Rossi has piloted Siena to a total of 20 20-win seasons since 1985, including a program record six straight from 2013-18. On three occasions, Rossi has led the Saints to 30 or more victories, highlighted by a program record 34 triumphs in 1999.

Siena has amassed a 402-333 (.547) record under Rossi in the program’s first 33 seasons of MAAC competition. The Saints have been dominant in the conference tournament, posting a 33-22 (.600) mark over 15 appearances.

Siena’s five MAAC Tournament Championships trail only former conference power LeMoyne (eight) and Marist (six) for the most in league history. Siena’s 10 MAAC Championship Series appearances are the most in conference history, and the Saints advanced to the Final Round in six straight appearances between 2008-16.

Rossi recorded his 832nd career victory vs. Quinnipiac on Apr. 9, 2016 to surpass former Canisius softball coach Mike Rappl as the all-time winningest coach in any sport in MAAC history.

Rossi has developed 56 players who have signed professional contracts, including 38 which have inked with major league organizations. Gary Holle (Rangers), Tim Christman (Rockies), John Lannan (Nationals, Phillies, Mets) and Matt Gage (Blue Jays) made it all the way to the majors.

“The kids are what makes or breaks it,” Rossi said just prior to the start of his 50th season, in 2019. “If the kids don’t buy in, then you’ve got a problem. But the kids always bought in because I think they see our passion, that we’re very passionate about what we do. I’ve always said if the coach has more passion than you do, then you better get out.”

Rossi grew up on Front Street in Schenectady, played for Northside Little League and continued to ride his bike to Central Park to play ball even after his family moved to Colonie when he was 13. He also played in the Schenectady Twilight League.

