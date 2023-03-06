Siena men’s basketball’s McCollum’s response to spot on All-MAAC third team: ‘Lol’

Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — Javian McCollum greeted the honor with three letters: “Lol.”

Not too long after, sporting a smile as he addressed area reporters regarding the tweet he sent out responding to his selection to the All-MAAC third team, the Siena men’s basketball sophomore guard said he’d use the perceived snub as fuel for the upcoming MAAC tournament.

“I love it. I love it. Love the motivation,” McCollum said. “This is what basketball is all about. Everyone’s not going to be on your good side, so this is great motivation going into the MAAC tournament.”

McCollum was one of several Saints recognized Monday with an all-conference selection. From the Siena men’s team, center Jackson Stormo made the second team, McCollum was on the third team and Michael Eley made the all-rookie squad. From the Siena women’s team, forward Anajah Brown and guard Elisa Mevius made the third team, while Mevius and guard Teresa Seppala earned spots on the all-rookie team. Both Siena teams are seeded No. 4 in the MAAC tournament, which starts for each team on Thursday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

For McCollum, the third-team selection was somewhat of a surprise. There were stretches this season when McCollum played at a player-of-the-year level, but a back injury also derailed a chunk of the 6-foot-2 guard’s season. McCollum carries team-best averages of 15.6 points and 3.7 assists per game into the MAAC tournament. Within the conference, McCollum ranked sixth in scoring average, and the guard likely would’ve ranked higher in that statistic if not for some games that saw him play a limited role due to his back issue.

“I just don’t agree with it,” McCollum said of his third-team selection. “But I’ve just got to use that as motivation going into the tournament and put that forth on the court, and play with all I’ve got and hopefully get to the [NCAA] tournament.”

Joining Stormo on the second team were Iona’s Daniss Jenkins, Marist’s Patrick Gardner, Quinnipiac’s Dezi Jones and Rider’s Mervin James, while first-team selections belonged to Iona’s Walter Clayton, Jr., and Nelly Junior Joseph, Manhattan’s Ant Nelson, Niagara’s Noah Thomasson and Rider’s Dwight Murray, Jr.

McCollum said he was “not going to say where I should have been,” within the all-league teams.

“But it’s not about that,” McCollum said. “It’s about getting a [MAAC tournament] win, and going to March Madness. That’s what it’s about.”

The Siena men’s basketball team lost its final five games of the regular season, a streak that dropped the Saints from contending for the No. 1 seed to the No. 4 seed. Head coach Carmen Maciariello’s men’s team will play Niagara in its MAAC quarterfinal Thursday, while head coach Jim Jabir’s women’s team will play Fairfield.

Major individual MAAC award winners will be announced Wednesday.

STAYING IN ATLANTIC CITY

The MAAC tournament won’t return to Albany next year.

A day earlier than expected, the conference made the expected announcement that its postseason tournament will remain at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for at least three more years. Last week, the conference had set a press conference for Tuesday, but the league sent out a press release Monday afternoon with the substance of Tuesday’s announcement.

“I am pleased to announce the selection of Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall as the site for the 2024-26 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships,” outgoing MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor said in the conference’s statement. “I want to thank all the facilities that bid to host the championships which reflects the continued interest in the event and the value it brings to a host community.”

MVP Arena in Albany, which hosted the MAAC tournament prior to the event’s move to Atlantic City in 2020, had bid to bring the MAAC tournament back to the Capital Region. UBS Arena in Elmont also made a bid to secure the conference’s semifinal and championship games.

While the MAAC tournament’s attendance has been better when played in Siena’s home arena in Albany, it’s no secret that other MAAC schools have wanted not to play the conference’s postseason games inside the Saints’ venue.

“I don’t worry about things I don’t vote on or can’t control,” Maciariello said in response to Monday’s news of the MAAC tournament’s future. “I know the athletic directors had a vote and then the presidents had a vote. We’ve got to go play, regardless. It would have been nice to be here and have a great atmosphere, but I’m hoping our fans travel down to Atlantic City.”

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports