Clifton Park man had sexual contact with child under age 17, troopers say; Faces multiple felonies

Article Audio:

BRUNSWICK – A Clifton Park man has been arrested, accused of having sexual contact with a child in Rensselaer and Albany counties, New York State Police said.

Philip Spergel, 32, of Clifton Park, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, felonies, and four counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The investigation began in October as troopers were contacted about inappropriate sexual contact between a person under the age of 17 and an unknown adult, police said.

The investigation then led to Spergel and determined he had sexual contact with the child in Brunswick and in Colonie, police said.

Spergel was processed and released to appear in court later, police said.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Saratoga County, Your Niskayuna