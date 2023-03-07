Feds: Schenectady man admits conspiracy to sell fentanyl pills in Schenectady, Troy

Article Audio:

ALBANY – A Schenectady man admitted Tuesday to conspiring to sell pills containing fentanyl in Troy and Schenectady in 2020, federal prosecutors said.

Doron Tucker, 26, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl, possessing and intending to distribute fentanyl and marijuana and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, prosecutors said.

Tucker is to be sentenced later and faces a potential maximum term of 20 years in prison.

Tucker admitted he conspired to sell the pills between June and October 2020. He first supplied his co-conspirator with the pills to sell. Then, when the co-conspirator was arrested, Tucker personally sold the pills, prosecutors said.

A search of Tuckers residence in October 2020 uncovered marijuana, a digital scale, approximately $8,000 in cash and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Inside Tucker’s BMW, parked outside the apartment, investigators found 386 fentanyl pills, more marijuana and another digital scale, prosecutors said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus P.W. Rieck is prosecuting.

