Letters to the Editor Tuesday, March 7

Don’t buy items in prepackaged plastic



First, the fossil fuel companies gouged us, making record profits, using Putin’s war as an excuse.

Now, since single-use plastic bags have been outlawed, they are fighting back.

Once, you could take a handful of snap peas or a bunch of grapes at the supermarket. Now, at Aldi, Price Chopper and Hannaford, these all arrive “conveniently” prepacked in heavy plastic Ziplock bags of about two pounds weight.

Who needs two pounds of snap peas? Fossil fuel companies are trying to force us to buy like this. But one can just take what one wants if it is sold by the pound, as these are. That doesn’t stop the use of plastic, however.

Look at our winter.

On Feb. 26, my lawn was unfrozen, and as green as in summer. Temperatures have been way above normal in general. A “wintry mix” of snow, sleet and freezing rain is the norm, rather than snow. Meanwhile, plastic products overflow our landfills and trap and kill sea life in big gyres of plastic garbage in the oceans. And, we are breathing microplastics, which have been found in the Antarctic, the Himalayas and in mother’s milk. Our infants are both ingesting and breathing plastics.

What are we doing to ourselves and the Earth?

Please, refrain from buying items packaged in or wrapped in plastics.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson

Johnstown

Don’t give shooters publicity they seek



No, I do not have what it takes to suggest a solution to the problem — gun-toting Americans. But Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” television does.

Rowe’s argument was this: We often remember the names and faces of the shooter rather than the victims. In the killing of an American president in 1865, the name of the shooter is as well-known as the victim.

Following Rowe’s suggestion, the shooter’s name is left vacant here. It should be. In today’s recognition-hungry media, the face, family history and personal background of the perpetrator is flashed at us constantly by TV journalists and newscasters.

Rowe suggests, and I agree, that every detail of the person accused of gun violence should remain cloaked. No recognition whatsoever should be given to the shooter. Let the police do what is necessary.

We, the American people, should not be encouraged to remember the name and face of the trigger puller. Pay tribute to Lincoln instead of the other guy.

Allen R. Remaley

Saratoga Springs and Scottsdale, Ariz.

Rules for speakers apply to everyone



I see that racism is alive and well in Saratoga Springs.

Not because James Montagnino had the backbone to file a complaint against Chandler Hickenbottom for taking more than the allotted time to speak, but because Ms. Hickenbottom played the “race card.”

The Gazette suggests that the individual disrupting the meeting be escorted out. But then The Gazette said Montagnino was trying to make an example out of Ms. Hickenbottom. Which is it?

Try escorting a BLM member out and see how that goes. BLM members have every right to voice their opinion but there is a time limit, and they should follow the rules like everyone else.

Their attorney should be ashamed of himself for suggesting everyone wants to silence them. Rules are meant to be followed and anyone not following the rules should have to deal with the consequences.

It doesn’t matter what color you are.

A community forum held separately for specific groups is a good idea. In a perfect world, there would be no racism or discrimination, but this is hardly a perfect world.

Lorraine VanDerWerken

Rotterdam

Wokeness killed Dilbert cartoon



“Dilbert” was the only thing worth reading in your rag, a source of enjoyment to millions of readers, a lighthearted, running commentary on the woes of our society.

Without Dilbert, society’s only consolation is that in your voracious hunger to eat everything — the good, the bad and the ugly alike — in the end, you Wokes will end up eating each other as well, until you too find yourselves canceled.

Bring back Dilbert!

Jim Moorhead

Scotia

