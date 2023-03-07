Troopers: Man drove wrong way on Thruway in Rotterdam; Faces felony DWI, other counts

Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM – A man is facing multiple charges after being first spotted by troopers driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 in Rotterdam early Sunday, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident and troopers were able to avoid a head-on collision by swerving, police said.

Arrested was Conor T. Moan, 25, of Greenville, Greene County. He now faces felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation counts, along with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and other charges, police said.

The incident began just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the Thruway, police said. Troopers spotted a vehicle headed west in the eastbound lanes, police said.

After troopers swerved, the man’s vehicle came to a stop in the center median. As troopers approached, the passenger remained in the vehicle, while the driver fled, police said.

Troopers then took Moan into custody a short time later near the Exit 26 Schenectady ramp, police said.

Moan also faces one count each of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

Moan was processed and released to a sober third party to appear in court later.

