<> Stire giving UAlbany football a shot | The Daily Gazette

ALBANY — Well, it’s official.

Greig Stire is a football player.

For the last four winters, that was pretty much the case, anyway, with Stire when he suited up for the University at Albany men’s basketball team as a 6-foot-7, 255-pound center.

Now, Stire is trying to make it as a tight end for the school’s football team.

“We’re going to give him an opportunity,” UAlbany football head coach Greg Gattuso said Tuesday after the Great Danes’ first spring practice. “He had a really good first day, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Stire — who was not made available to media members after Tuesday’s workout — wore No. 32 in his first college football practice. (He wore No. 43 in hoops). With his size and athleticism, he made a positive impression on likely starting quarterback Will Brunson.

“Greig’s a great athlete,” Brunson said. “To get out here and see him moving around with the football helmet on is definitely different, but i thought he did a great job today.”

During his basketball career at UAlbany, Stire averaged 6.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game — and 2.7 fouls.

“You’d really have to be an idiot to not think he has a football-type body and mentality,” Gattuso said of Stire, who committed at least four fouls in 41 of his 132 career games with head coach Will Brown’s program.

Brown said he helped connect Stire — a CBA graduate, who played some high school football — with Gattuso. Stire's basketball coach said the player is serious about giving football a shot.

“If he puts his mind to it, he’s jumping in full force,” Brown said. “He’s not just doing it to get some attention or to wear the uniform and hang out.”

Gattuso said Stire is a “work in progress,” and said Stire is going to take at least a few practices this spring before committing fully to playing this fall. Stire, whose basketball career at UAlbany is complete, would have one year of playing eligibility for football.

“I think he’s got a good attitude about it,” Gattuso said.

Stire, Gattuso said, wasn’t positive he’d try out football this spring until about a week ago.

The clincher? Gattuso joked that was him.

“The difference between playing football and basketball here is I’m a lot more fun than coach Brown,” Gattuso said. “I figured that would trigger him. I think that’s why he’s playing.”

Brown, as you might expect, doesn’t see it that way.

“Gattuso is not as cool as me,” Brown said. “That’s my only concern with Greig [playing football], is if he can handle that.”

‘Ready to go’

Following a breakout sophomore campaign, Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks was limited to playing in only one game last season because of lingering issues with his recovery from a torn left ACL.

Now, the running back said he is ready to make up for lost time.

“I feel great,” Ibitokun-Hanks said. “I’m ready to go.”

In 2016, Ibitokun-Hanks rushed for 1,388 yards and 16 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in that season’s final game. Last year, Ibitokun-Hanks rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown in 17 carries.

Ibitokun-Hanks practiced most of Tuesday with a brace on his left knee, but shed it for the final portion of practice. Gattuso said it’s up to Ibitokun-Hanks if he uses the brace.

“We’re just glad he’s healthy,” Gattuso said.

So is Ibitokun-Hanks.

“Most importantly, just to be back with the fellas,” Ibitokun-Hanks said, “and just to feel like I’m a part of the team again.”

Brunson’s job

While Gattuso said every position is “always open,” the coach said Brunson starts spring practice as the team’s starting quarterback — and it’s likely to stay that way.

“Unless he opens the door,” Gattuso said, “it’ll be his job.”

Brunson was inconsistent as the Great Danes’ full-time starter last year. He completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 1,889 yards, plus nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

UAlbany’s backup quarterbacks are Neven Sussman — the team’s starter before Brunson — and Vincent Testaverde, who is the son of former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde.

