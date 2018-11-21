<> Parting Schotts: NFL 2018: Week 12 picks | The Daily Gazette

The New Orleans Saints were scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Here it is Wednesday, and I’m still waiting for the game to be played. I have put some things off waiting for kickoff.

Oh, wait, that was the Eagles who wore those green uniforms Sunday? Couldn’t be. A defending Super Bowl champion gets blown out 48-7 and doesn’t show any heart? That couldn’t have been my Eagles. That was a replacement team, right?

No, reality bites. The Eagles are going nowhere this season. And I will have to pick against them this week against the dreaded New York Giants. Maybe if they see this article, they will get mad and actually show some heart.

In the meantime, Gazette news columnist Sara Foss gained a game in our battle. Sara went 8-5 to go to 102-57-2. I went 7-6 to go to 100-59-2.

Week 12 kicks off Thursday with three games. Here are my picks.

THURSDAY

Chicago 25, Detroit 17

Dallas 35, Washington 20

New Orleans 45, Atlanta 10

SUNDAY

Tampa Bay 24, San Francisco 21

N.Y. Giants 28, Philadelphia 14

New England 40, N.Y. Jets 10

Cincinnati 27, Cleveland 24

Carolina 20, Seattle 18

Buffalo 16, Jacksonville 13

Baltimore 27, Oakland 20

L.A. Chargers 30, Arizona 12

Pittsburgh 30, Denver 17

Indianapolis 31, Miami 16

Minnesota 20, Green Bay 17

MONDAY

Houston 34, Tennessee 14



