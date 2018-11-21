<> Parting Schotts: NFL 2018: Week 12 picks | The Daily Gazette

Parting Schotts: NFL 2018: Week 12 picks
The New Orleans Saints were scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Here it is Wednesday, and I’m still waiting for the game to be played. I have put some things off waiting for kickoff.
Oh, wait, that was the Eagles who wore those green uniforms Sunday? Couldn’t be. A defending Super Bowl champion gets blown out 48-7 and doesn’t show any heart? That couldn’t have been my Eagles. That was a replacement team, right?
No, reality bites. The Eagles are going nowhere this season. And I will have to pick against them this week against the dreaded New York Giants. Maybe if they see this article, they will get mad and actually show some heart.
In the meantime, Gazette news columnist Sara Foss gained a game in our battle. Sara went 8-5 to go to 102-57-2. I went 7-6 to go to 100-59-2.
Week 12 kicks off Thursday with three games. Here are my picks.
THURSDAY
Chicago 25, Detroit 17
Dallas 35, Washington 20
New Orleans 45, Atlanta 10
SUNDAY
Tampa Bay 24, San Francisco 21
N.Y. Giants 28, Philadelphia 14
New England 40, N.Y. Jets 10
Cincinnati 27, Cleveland 24
Carolina 20, Seattle 18
Buffalo 16, Jacksonville 13
Baltimore 27, Oakland 20
L.A. Chargers 30, Arizona 12
Pittsburgh 30, Denver 17
Indianapolis 31, Miami 16
Minnesota 20, Green Bay 17
MONDAY
Houston 34, Tennessee 14
