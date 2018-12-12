<> UAlbany starts strong, can’t finish | The Daily Gazette

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The UAlbany men’s basketball team started off each half of its non-conference game against Yale well. But the Great Danes couldn’t build off of that.

Paul Atkinson scored 20 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Danes 71-63 at the John J. Lee Amphitheater.

UAlbany (3-7) opened the game on a 7-0 run. Meanwhile, Yale (5-3) missed their first seven shots, including four from 3-point range.

But the Bulldogs would find their game. They closed out the first half on a 14-4 run to take a 32-22 lead.

The Danes were hurt by two early fouls taken by team-leading scorer Ahmad Clark. He played just nine minutes in he first half.

The Danes opened the second half on a 9-1 run, but they couldn’t overtake the Bulldogs.

Cameron Healy led the Danes with 15 points. Devonte Campbell and Adam Lulka added 11 points each, and Clark had 10.

UALBANY (63)

C.Healy 7-19 0-0 15, Lulka 5-8 0-0 11, D.Campbell 3-8 4-5 11, Rizzuto 3-8 0-0 9, Ah.Clark 2-9 5-6 10, Hank 0-0 0-2 0, Ra.Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Lauderdale 2-3 0-0 4, M.De Sousa 0-2 0-0 0, S. French 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 9-13 63.

YALE (71)

A.Copeland 2-6 2-4 6, Jo.Bruner 3-9 1-3 7, Phills 5-7 2-5 12, Bl.Reynolds 5-11 2-3 13, Swain 1-2 0-0 3, P.Atkinson 9-12 2-5 20, Gabbidon 2-3 0-2 5, M.Cotton 2-3 0-0 5, T.Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, I.Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, Yess 0-0 0-0 0, Dike 0-1 0-0 0, M.Feinberg 0-0 0-0 0, Lanford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 9-22 71.

Halftime: Yale 32, UAlbany 22. 3-Point Goals—UAlbany 8-26 (Rizzuto 3-7, Lulka 1-1, Ra.Miller 1-2, D. Campbell 1-3, Ah.Clark 1-5, C.Healy 1-7, M.De Sousa 0-1), Yale 4-14 (Swain 1-1, M.Cotton 1-2, Gabbidon 1-2, Bl.Reynolds 1-3, Jo.Bruner 0-2, A.Copeland 0-2, Phills 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—UAlbany 32 (Lulka 8), Yale 40 (Jo.Bruner 12). Assists—UAlbany 15 (Ah.Clark, C.Healy 4), Yale 19 (Jo.Bruner 8). Total Fouls—UAlbany 19 (Ah.Clark, Hank, Lulka 4), Yale 16 (Gabbidon 3). A—904.