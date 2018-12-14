<> UAlbany men's basketball ready for Dartmouth | The Daily Gazette

ALBANY — Ten games.

To redshirt freshman Adam Lulka, that’s enough.

Going forward, go ahead and judge the University at Albany men’s basketball team on its record.

“You can’t say we’re inexperienced now,” Lulka said after Thursday’s practice. “We’re experienced, and we’re getting more experienced. We should hold ourselves accountable because of that.”

Through its 3-7 start, UAlbany has greatly struggled on the end of the court where coaches speak most often about players needing to be accountable. The Great Danes’ defense has been poor through 10 games, and UAlbany often hasn’t been able to string together consecutive stops or get a key one to stop an opponent’s run.

“Seems to be the only problem,” UAlbany junior Ahmad Clark said of the team’s defense. “We’re scoring fine. Just, teams are scoring on us too easily.”

In a variety of ways, too. Some nights, the Great Danes cannot keep opponents from getting open 3-pointers. Other games, UAlbany’s lack of shot-blocking becomes a major issue.

“We’re getting beat in every possible way defensively,” UAlbany head coach Will Brown said.

It all comes back to the same thing, though, as the Great Danes get ready for Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Dartmouth at SEFCU Arena. UAlbany is struggling to defend opposing perimeter players, allowing opponents to head too easily to the basket off the dribble.

“If you consistently get beat,” Brown said, “the rest of your defense is forced with making too many decisions.”

For a lot of this season, Brown has tried to remove decision-making from the equation for an inexperienced group now relying heavily on four players — redshirt freshmen Brent Hank, Cameron Healy and Lulka, plus freshman Antonio Rizzuto — competing in college games for the first time. UAlbany has mostly played man-to-man defense, but has also tried a variety of zones to keep itself competitive.

Against Dartmouth, though, individual Great Danes will constantly be put into positions where they need to make the right read. When these teams first met this season in Northern Ireland, UAlbany struggled to do that — and Dartmouth’s free-flowing offense made 17 of 33 3s in its 91-77 victory.

“They force you to defend for long periods of time. Every possession has multiple cutters. There’s no set patterns,” Brown said. “When teams run set plays, you can take them out of their plays or you know where they’re going to be. A team like them that really spaces the floor, they throw the ball to the high post and they make reads. They have tendencies you try to explain to your guys, but you can’t cheat anything. You can’t assume anything.”

On the season, UAlbany is allowing 72.4 points per game and 46.1 percent shooting. On a per-possession basis, kenpom.com shows UAlbany with a bottom-100 defense in the country, a place the Great Danes haven’t finished since the 2011-12 season.

“We’re not close,” Brown said. “I thought we’d be a lot better defensively than what we are right now.”

Holding themselves accountable is a necessary step for the Great Danes to get back on track, and to head toward where Brown wants them to be before conference play starts in January.

This week, it seemed like the Great Danes were ready to take that step — such as Clark, who missed long stretches of action in the team’s loss Tuesday at Yale because of foul trouble. Clark said he got himself into foul trouble by slapping with a downward motion at the ball, a tactic all perimeter defenders know is one that triggers an official’s whistle, regardless of if there is contact made with an opponent’s hands or wrists.

“I’ve just got to take that out of my game so I don’t sit on the bench and put my team in a bad position,” said Clark, UAlbany’s per-game leader this season in points and assists at 19.2 and 4.2, respectively.

With its defensive issues present, UAlbany struggled to stay in the game with Yale when Clark went to the bench. Lulka said the Great Danes need to play better when Clark rests, and that UAlbany has the talent to do better than it has done when Clark is off the court.

After 10 games, too, the Great Danes have the experience necessary, too.

“As I’m gaining more experience playing college basketball, I’m more comfortable,” Lulka said. “I know what to do. It helps to play games and learn from your own mistakes.”

Reach Michael Kelly at [email protected] or @ByMichaelKelly on Twitter.