<> College Football: Union College's Ross named top rookie | The Daily Gazette

Union College freshman wide receiver Andre Ross Jr. was named the ECAC Division III Offensive Rookie of the Year to lead a trio of All-ECAC honorees for the Dutchmen, the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced.

Ross capped off his freshman season with Rookie of the Year and All-ECAC second-team honors. He was joined on the All-ECAC second team by senior linebacker Jack Reilly, while senior defensive back Tucker Newman earned All-ECAC honorable mention.

Ross was previously named the Liberty League Rookie of the Year and an All-Conference first-team pick after an excellent first season in the garnet and white, catching 57 passes for 929 yards (16.3 yards/ catch) and 13 touchdowns. His average of 103.2 receiving yards per game makes him the only freshman in the NCAA (all Divisions) to average 100 yards per game this season, while his 13 touchdown catches are also the most by a freshman in the entire NCAA in 2018 and second on the school’s single-season list.

Reilly had a tremendous season for the Union defense, racking up 51 tackles and leading the Liberty League in both tackles for loss (17.5) and sacks (8.5) to earn D3football.com All-Region and All-Liberty League first-team accolades.

Newman also was named to the D3football.com All-Region and All-Liberty League first teams as a senior, leading the Dutchmen with three interceptions while adding 33 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.