<> Siena men's basketball's Friday out with torn meniscus | The Daily Gazette

Siena men's basketball's Friday out with torn meniscus

Sammy Friday, center, will miss the next 4 to 6 weeks.
Photographer: Michael Kelly

LOUDONVILLE — Before Tuesday’s game against Charleston, the Siena College men’s basketball program announced junior Sammy Friday will miss at least the next month with a torn meniscus.

Friday was injured during the Saints’ Dec. 5 loss at St. Bonaventure and missed Siena’s win against Robert Morris. A release from the school’s athletic department said Friday will miss four-to-six weeks and will have surgery later this week.

Friday, often Siena’s first player off the bench this season, has averaged 6.4 points and 2.4 rebounds.

