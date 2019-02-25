<> Siena men's basketball's Pickett ties MAAC record | The Daily Gazette

LOUDONVILLE — Siena College men’s basketball freshman Jalen Pickett tied a league record Monday for most MAAC Rookie of the Week honors in a season.

Pickett earned his 10th rookie award of the season after a week in which he averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds in a pair of Siena wins.

Previous players to win MAAC Rookie of the Week 10 times were Derek Needham of Fairfield (2009-10) and Lionel Simmons of La Salle (1986-87).