<> Siena men's basketball's Pickett ties MAAC record | The Daily Gazette

 Siena men's basketball's Pickett ties MAAC record
 

Siena men's basketball's Pickett ties MAAC record

Siena men's basketball's Pickett ties MAAC record

Freshman earns 10th rookie award
Siena men's basketball's Pickett ties MAAC record
Jalen Pickett drives to the basket during a Siena basketball game.
LOUDONVILLE — Siena College men’s basketball freshman Jalen Pickett tied a league record Monday for most MAAC Rookie of the Week honors in a season.

Pickett earned his 10th rookie award of the season after a week in which he averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds in a pair of Siena wins.

Previous players to win MAAC Rookie of the Week 10 times were Derek Needham of Fairfield (2009-10) and Lionel Simmons of La Salle (1986-87).

