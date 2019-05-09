<> Meren leaving Skidmore men's basketball | The Daily Gazette

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Star sophomore Noah Meren is leaving the Skidmore College men’s basketball program, and is headed to the Division I ranks.

Meren, who helped lead head coach Joe Burke’s program to this year’s Division III national tournament, will transfer to Brown. Meren will need to sit out one season before being eligible to play two.

“Noah had decided to fulfill a dream of playing college basketball at the Division I level. He is transferring to Brown,” Burke said in a statement issued Thursday evening through his program’s Twitter account. “We appreciate all that Noah has contributed to this program and we wish him the best as he pursues his goal.”

As a sophomore, Meren led the Liberty League with 21.3 points per game, shot 49.9%, and averaged 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 guard from Providence, Rhode Island, was a first-team conference selection, a D3hoops.com All-East Region honoree and was an NABC Coaches Division III All-District second-team pick.

Meren was lightly recruited out of high school. During Meren’s sophomore season, Burke said Meren has the skill set to eventually play professional basketball and could play college basketball at any division level.

“A lot of people missed on him,” Burke said back in February, “and people will admit that now.”

Skidmore went 19-8 during the 2018-19 season in which the program made its sixth trip to the NCAA tournament with Burke leading it. Besides the departure of Meren, the program will also need to deal with the loss of graduating senior, and Skidmore’s all-time leading scorer, Edvinas Rupkus.

“Our program will continue to move forward as it always has,” Burke said in his statement. “I could not be more excited about the returning group, as well as the immediate impact that some of the freshmen will be able to make. Our nine years of success at Skidmore has never been about any individual coach or player. It is about the culture and a willingness to buy in and prioritize winning championships and selflessness. I am confident that next year’s group will again epitomize that. The lessons Noah learned in that regard from Skidmore will serve him well in the Ivy League.”