<> Siena basketball dominates Iona to earn season's 1st road win | The Daily Gazette

The men’s basketball landscape no longer has any teams left with an undefeated record at home and a winless one on the road, as Siena lost that distinction Friday with a decisive 87-64 MAAC win against Iona at Hynes Athletics Center in New Rochelle.

“We’ve got some good momentum and are just playing well,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello, in a phone interview, said after his team’s third consecutive win. “We shared the ball.”

All along, Maciariello maintained his concern wasn’t with where Siena’s losses occurred. That didn’t change after an emphatic win against the four-time defending league champions.

“We want to win every game, regardless of where it is,” Maciariello said. “This ball club is growing and getting better every single day, and that’s what this is all about.”

Siena (6-4, 10-9) never trailed at Iona (3-6, 5-11), and the Saints created a cushion for themselves with a 9-0 run midway through the first half that put them ahead 26-13. Then, after a 6-2 Iona spurt, Siena added a 10-0 run.

Siena led 45-29 at halftime, and maintained at least a lead that large throughout the final 20 minutes. The Saints led by as many as 31 points in the second half.

“These guys,” Maciariello said, “are believing in one another at a high level.”

Seven Saints scored at least 10 points, while no player scored more than freshman Jordan King’s 13 off the bench.

“I hope we can replicate it,” Maciariello said of the Saints’ balanced scoring. “We did a good job of understanding how Iona was going to play us, and guys made the right reads.”

With the victory, Siena improved to 1-9 on the road. The Saints are 9-0 in Albany.

Siena junior Manny Camper had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while sophomore Jalen Pickett added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. For Iona, senior E.J. Crawford had a game-high 22 points.

Siena made 30 of 60 shots from the field, while Iona made 23 of 57 shots. The Saints out-rebounded the Gaels 42-24.

For the Saints, the 23-point win was their largest winning margin on the road since an 80-54 win against Rider in 2010. For Iona, the loss was its most lopsided at home since a 79-53 defeat against Marist in 2007.

Siena plays Sunday at Saint Peter’s before starting a four-game homestand next Friday vs. Fairfield.

SIENA

Carey 4-6 0-0 10, Burns 3-3 5-6 11, Harris 4-8 2-4 11, Pickett 4-11 3-3 12, Camper 3-9 6-6 12, Young 5-10 2-3 12, Diamond 0-0 0-0 0, King 5-7 2-2 13, Mahala 0-0 0-0 0, Sutherland 0-1 0-0 0, Darwiche 0-1 0-0 0, Friday 0-1 0-2 0, Hein 2-3 2-2 6. Totals: 30-60 22-28 87.

IONA

Washington 5-13 0-0 13, Agee 2-7 0-0 4, Crawford 7-15 5-6 22, Ross 3-9 2-2 9, Nikolic 3-4 0-0 6, Thiam 2-4 0-0 5, Ristanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Cashaw 1-2 1-2 3, Van Eyck 0-2 0-0 0, Perez 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 23-57 10-12 64.

Halftime score: Siena 45, Iona 29. Three-point shooting: Siena 5-14 (Carey 2-2, Harris 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Camper 0-1, King 1-1, Sutherland 0-1, Darwiche 0-1), Iona 8-25 (Washington 3-7, Agee 0-2, Crawford 3-7, Ross 1-4, Thiam 1-3, Van Eyck 0-1, Perez 0-1). Rebounds: Siena 42 (Camper 13), Iona 25 (Ross 5). Assists: Siena 14 (Pickett 7), Iona 10 (Washington, Agee 3). Turnovers: Siena 11, Iona 12. Total fouls: Siena 12, Iona 22. Fouled out: Ross.