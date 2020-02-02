 <> Car hits Schenectady Community Ministries building Sunday on Albany Street | The Daily Gazette
 

Car hits Schenectady Community Ministries building Sunday on Albany Street

The driver of the car is tended to Sunday afternoon on Albany Street in Schenectady
Photographer: Peter R. Barber/Gazette Photographer

SCHENECTADY - A car struck a building housing operations of Schenectady Community Ministries Sunday, damaging the building's front.

The driver possibly suffered a medical emergency ahead of the crash and was taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment, according to information available at the scene.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. at 837 Albany St. The crash damaged the front of the building, including the door area.

That building is home to the Schenectady Community Ministries programs St. Joseph's Place and Patty's Place.

The organization announced in October a two-story addition to the building to add a teaching kitchen, bathrooms and upstairs offices with a handicapped entrance.

Further information on Sunday's crash was not immediately available.

