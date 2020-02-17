 <> Street in Clifton Park to close for sinkhole repair | The Daily Gazette
 

Subscriber login

News

Street in Clifton Park to close for sinkhole repair

Street in Clifton Park to close for sinkhole repair

Street in Clifton Park to close for sinkhole repair
A portion of Tulip Terrace, between Pumpkin Lane and Teakwood Drive, is closed.
Photographer: Marc Schultz

CLIFTON PARK -- A sinkhole on Tulip Terrace in the Clifton Gardens Neighborhood will result in road closures until Thursday, according to the town Highway Department.

A portion of Tulip Terrace between Pumpkin Lane and Teakwood Drive will be closed the town said.

The sinkhole developed in the center of the road on Monday morning, according to town Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull. 

A damaged pipe, which runs beneath both lanes of traffic, will be replaced and both catch basins will be rebuilt.

The reconstruction project is set to begin on Wednesday and the road is projected to be back open by Thursday afternoon.

“All we ask is that people avoid the area,” Bull said. “It’s fortunately in a lesser traveled area and there are multiple detours to avoid the site without having to deal with anything more than a few more hundred feet of driving.”
 
He cautioned that drivers who ignore the road closure signs and area could potentially see extensive damage to their vehicle if they run into the sinkhole.
 
During such events, Bull said, the entire original pipe is removed and replaced with plastic pipe to increase the longevity of the infrastructure. Plastic, Bull said, prevents pipe rusting and degrading into what could ultimately become another sinkhole.
 
“I’m not interested in patch jobs for these types of storm water projects," Bull said. "We’re planning on getting this work completed Wednesday but extending the closure to Thursday to accommodate any unplanned interruptions with excavation and replacement of the pipe. We usually have to wait on utilities to let us know the locations of their infrastructure, which sometimes pushes back the work we need to do, but it’s the law and we don’t want to dig without knowing where there are gas and water mains.”

View Comments
Hide Comments
Related Content
premium
Ravenswood Pub a repeat winner in 'Taste of Clifton Park'
 premium
Sonic plan for Clifton Park re-emerges
premium
Neet's Auto Body in Clifton Park officially reopens after fire
Premium Content
Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Most read in News
 
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
0 premium 1 premium 2 premium 3 premium article articles remaining SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Thank you for reading. You have reached your 30-day premium content limit.
Continue to enjoy Daily Gazette premium content by becoming a subscriber or if you are a current print subscriber activate your online access.