<> Street in Clifton Park to close for sinkhole repair | The Daily Gazette

CLIFTON PARK -- A sinkhole on Tulip Terrace in the Clifton Gardens Neighborhood will result in road closures until Thursday, according to the town Highway Department.

A portion of Tulip Terrace between Pumpkin Lane and Teakwood Drive will be closed the town said.

The sinkhole developed in the center of the road on Monday morning, according to town Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull.

A damaged pipe, which runs beneath both lanes of traffic, will be replaced and both catch basins will be rebuilt.

The reconstruction project is set to begin on Wednesday and the road is projected to be back open by Thursday afternoon.

“All we ask is that people avoid the area,” Bull said. “It’s fortunately in a lesser traveled area and there are multiple detours to avoid the site without having to deal with anything more than a few more hundred feet of driving.”



He cautioned that drivers who ignore the road closure signs and area could potentially see extensive damage to their vehicle if they run into the sinkhole.



During such events, Bull said, the entire original pipe is removed and replaced with plastic pipe to increase the longevity of the infrastructure. Plastic, Bull said, prevents pipe rusting and degrading into what could ultimately become another sinkhole.



“I’m not interested in patch jobs for these types of storm water projects," Bull said. "We’re planning on getting this work completed Wednesday but extending the closure to Thursday to accommodate any unplanned interruptions with excavation and replacement of the pipe. We usually have to wait on utilities to let us know the locations of their infrastructure, which sometimes pushes back the work we need to do, but it’s the law and we don’t want to dig without knowing where there are gas and water mains.”