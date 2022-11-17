Early FIFA World Cup 2022 Predictions

The time has come. The most divisive and difficult World Cup in history begins on November 20 with Qatar playing Ecuador. It would all come to a spectacular end at the Lusail Stadium 29 days later.

With that said, bettors are also preparing to wager their money for the games, too./ In fact, most are now taking advantage of FIFA World Cup bonuses from 10CRIC and other generous bookie offers. So, what are some of the hottest World Cup 2022 predictions? Check out some of them, as well as the latest betting odds for the winner and other teams.

The reign of Europeans will finally end.

A European champion has been present in each of the last four men’s World Cups. Since Brazil won its fifth World Cup in 2002, a record, it has been the UEFA invitational, with Italy, Spain, Germany, and France winning the next World Cups in quick order. This time around, there are a lot of strong European competitors. France is still a real contender to win the tournament again after 1962, despite all of its injuries and uncertainty. Spain advanced at Euro 2020 and is prepared to capitalize on that progress, while Germany has reloaded.

Recently, England has been ripe for the taking, but under Gareth Southgate, it has advanced at least as far as the semifinals in each of its previous two major competitions. Meanwhile, Croatia and Belgium arrive as the current silver and bronze medalists, respectively.

Quarterfinals predictions

Brazil is determined to get revenge for the humiliation they suffered in 2014, and they thrash Germany handily. Although Argentina hasn’t truly let free in this tournament the manner that it’s South American opponents have, they once again perform a fantastic job of setting up the match that the entire world has been waiting for.

In a rematch of the Euro 2020 semifinal, it was Denmark who prevailed, controlling midfield via Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Brazil wasn’t the only team with something to show. Harry Maguire’s performance in the tournament had been better than many had anticipated, but he is the one who commits the crucial blunder, dealing a brutal blow to a central defender who has thrived over the years while wearing an England jersey. Portugal is the other member of Europe’s final four, and they triumph after a goalless opening 90 minutes.

Predictions for the semis

Particularly in the first World Cup match between the South American titans in 32 years, the jitters start to build at this point in the competition. Despite Lionel Messi’s brilliance and the defense’s seeming resilience behind him, Brazil’s breadth of talent in attack ultimately prevails due to the tournament’s worn-out legs. In the all-European match, Rafael Leao scored the game-winning goal for Portugal, who advanced to the final for the first time in their history, after Fernando Santos had emptied his bench late in the match.

Finals prediction

Brazilian first-half goals from Neymar and Marquinhos effectively end their 20-year wait for a global championship, shattering any early Portuguese resistance before the midfield wears out Santos’ team to win their sixth title. The winner of the competition’s Golden Ball for exceptional athletes finally gets his chance to stand atop the world of sports.

Betting odds for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The odds for Qatar to win in its nation are 250/1. With chances of 4/1 to win, Brazil is the betting favorite. Argentina is the next South American nation after Brazil and is offered at 11/2 odds. France, the defending champions and World Cup winners, are also in the running with +600 odds.